We are used to seeing Prosegur security personnel managing security in different centers or going to alarm messages in homes. However, we are not aware of the technological developments behind these services or of how, in a very short time, the company has managed to fully automate many processes.

The company’s strategy places digitization and innovation as central axes of its transformation. In order to make that goal a reality, in July 2017 they started working with Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Today, it is an area that has 120 employees distributed in six countries.

After overcoming the initial difficulties in finding talent with this specific training, at the end of 2017 the CEAR (Center of Excellence in Robotics Automation) was already active. The first two projects affected human resources (low and high contracts) and the financial department (billing report for clients).

Currently, there are already 352 automated processes, with a saving of more than half a million man-hours and “the objective is to continue maintaining growth of 120 processes per year. All this with a highly efficient model that scales, is elastic and sustainable ”, highlights Fernando Cisneros, corporate director of Digitization, Automation and Robotics at Prosegur.

An example of these developments can be seen in the services of Prosegur Cash in Brazil. “In activities related to cash management, we have been able to automate various processes with which we have gained in immediacy and quality of the data. With the help of technology, we are eliminating possible losses due to manual incorporation of information in an incorrect way ”, he points out.

We gain a lot of agility in operating peaks. For example, in a massive event we can register thousands of people in a single day Fernando Cisneros, director of Prosegur

Another example. In Spain, private security companies must inform the Security Forces and Bodies of the surveillance services they provide to their clients (location, number of guards, etc.). Today, at Prosegur, these tasks are also carried out by a robot.

Another successful application would be in the field of human resources, where all registrations, cancellations or modifications in employment contracts now only go through automated processes. “We gain a lot of agility in operational peaks, such as, for example, when a massive event is organized since we have the necessary capacity to register thousands of people in a single day,” explains Cisneros.

Artificial intelligence and human work

Today they also use various technologies to hyper-automate business developments through artificial intelligence. This is the case of BPM (Business Process Management), a software that allows modeling, implementing and executing processes automatically. Or the use of OCR engines based on optical character recognition.

Artificial intelligence has also made it possible to create an engine based on machine learning that facilitates tasks such as extracting useful information during billing. The employees who supervise these motors in the Robotization, Excellence, Automation and Digitization Centers (CREAD) that the company has in Chile, Peru, Brazil and Spain are people with disabilities. “Currently, there are 40 workers who are not limited to controlling the digitization of the paper, classification and its filing in one tool, but also support the engine of machine learning through interaction. In short, they operate like their bosses ”, explains the person in charge.

For Cisneros, automating processes clearly increases the quality of services, day-to-day productivity and cost reduction. At the same time, these processes allow workers to really dedicate themselves to those tasks that represent real added value. In fact, there are employees who were previously engaged in operations or administrative tasks and now support robots, supervise the work of machines, focus on decision-making, etc.

“The digital transformation of work centers always goes through the transformation of business culture. If the person is threatened, he is reluctant to understand it and acts as a brake. This is about people, about adding value to them ”, clarifies the manager.

In addition, he considers that the covid has accelerated, in general, the technological transformation of companies: “It is no longer so much about improving quality or being more efficient. Now, either you are or the companies disappear. The digital transformation is the fundamental lever to try to get out of this crisis ”.