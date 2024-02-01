Doctors participating in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2024, which recently concluded in Dubai, confirmed that the introduction of the robot into the health sector has achieved a major breakthrough in diagnosis and treatment, and has made it possible to perform complex surgeries with great accuracy. However, they also stressed that it will not be a substitute for the doctor.

They explained to “Emirates Today” that the development of robot technology in the health sector has greatly helped in increasing the recovery rates of patients, but it will remain a tool in the hands of the doctor, and cannot be relied upon without human supervision.

In detail, the Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Mubarakah Ibrahim, said, “The surgical robot has brought about tremendous progress in the field of medicine, and it can have a major impact in the future.”

She continued, “Its effect depends on how it is adopted and used. On the positive side, it can provide several benefits, such as accuracy and the ability to reach difficult areas inside the body in a way that preserves adjacent tissues, reduces the risk of infection, limits the occurrence of complications, as well as shortens the recovery period.” But he will not be a substitute for the doctor.”

She explained that the accuracy of the robot in performing medical tasks depends on the medical task assigned to it, but it lacks interaction with patients, as a human doctor does. The robot's work is currently limited to specific surgeries, unlike a human doctor who performs surgery according to his specialty.

She said that the importance of the robot can be summarized in the accuracy of surgical operations – thanks to precise programming and the use of advanced algorithms – and providing rapid diagnosis with artificial intelligence to analyze medical data quickly and effectively, which contributes to providing treatment faster, while the human doctor interacts with patients and understands the human aspects of health care. It provides psychological support, in addition to interaction and quick response to changing circumstances, as it is more capable and quick to adapt, while the robot needs updates and additional programming to adapt to unexpected contexts.

She stated that the human doctor is still distinguished by his ability to interact humanly with health care challenges that may require a deep understanding of human factors.

The Head of Surgery Departments at Al Zahra Hospital in Dubai and Chairman of the Surgery Conference at the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, Professor Ali Al-Daami, confirmed that “the entry of robotics and artificial intelligence technologies into the health sector, especially the field of surgical operations, has contributed greatly to patients receiving treatment services with much higher accuracy than before.” “It was before, and it increased the rates and rates of recovery.”

He continued, “Thanks to robotic technologies, the doctor has become able to perform the most complex surgical operations with the least possible damage to the patient’s tissues, as he can reach complex areas in the patient’s body and easily perform the operation or remove the disease, which was considered a major challenge for doctors in the past.” .

Al-Daami added: “The most important characteristic of using a robot in performing surgical operations is that it transmits the movement of the doctor’s hand, whether inside the operating room or remotely, with extreme accuracy, causing the least damage to tissues, and reducing the amount of blood that the patient was losing.”

He pointed out that artificial intelligence has enhanced the ability of doctors to treat the most difficult and severe diseases, such as cancer, by devising special treatment methods that suit each patient according to his condition and genes.

The Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Saqr Al-Humairi, confirmed that the entry of robots into the health sector has become inevitable, and the doctor’s current survival in his work depends on the necessity of using this innovative technology. Likewise, the human touch is indispensable in treatment and performing operations, no matter how advanced the technology is. Robot, as the robot will remain an advanced tool in the hands of the doctor, and not the other way around.