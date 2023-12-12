Robots | Humanoid robots will soon roll off the assembly line

Head. It has a human-like head, albeit a bit square. Two eyes.

Flexible arms emerge from a greenish torso. The legs are strangely bird-like. But yes, it is humanoid.

These human-looking robots have been seen before. The Japanese company Honda introduced in the early 2000s walking Asimo.

So is it by Agility Robotics humanoid robot Digit just a robot among others?

Maybe not. Digit has one new feature. A whole army of workers rises from the digital. Robots are starting to roll off the assembly line at a factory in Oregon, and lots of them.

Digit will apparently be the first cloned humanoid robot, of which thousands, even tens of thousands, will be produced. Maybe more.

Let me repeat previously, a humanoid robot has not been assembled in serial production from an assembly line, he says Agility Robotics with its videos.

Although thousands of robots are produced, there is enough work for everyone.

Robotit has promised to buy the technology and e-commerce giant Amazon. The company announced that it is already testing the Digit robot in the corridors of its premises.

Amazon trains, that is, programs the robots in warehouses, where until now people have packed, mailed and moved packages of different sizes.

That is, the packages that Amazon has become famous for. It takes the packages all the way to the front door.

Digit is the first human-centered robot suitable for many jobs and designed for logistics, says the management of the company that manufactured the robot.

Digit can move, grab and handle packages and boxes in the warehouse, even in demanding corners. It also helps with loading vans and trucks.

Maybe that's why it looks human. You see, with its limbs and movements, Digit imitates the human movements that a factory worker does.

Agility Robotics was founded in 2016. Since then, Agility has produced only a hundred robots. Now the production in the new factory will turn to a sharp increase.

The name of the factory is RoboFab. At first it only produces hundreds of bipedal “humanoids”. Already in 2025, the factory is aiming for 10,000 robots per year.

Robots – with the help of humans – assemble these robots from different parts on a belt. At the end of the conveyor belt is a finished, humanoid robot.

AgIlity Robotics executive Andrea Campbell says that such human-like robots will spread everywhere before long, because they help humans with everyday tasks.

He finds it exciting to witness how the humanoid robot revolution begins.

Founder and CEO of Agility Robotics Damion Shelton sees robots more practically.

“We built Digit to solve the problems of today's working life, such as employee injuries and burnout. Digit also fills gaps in the workforce.”

“Our robots are not only designed to imitate people. We create machines that can work alongside us.”

The robot Digit moves and carries boxes and packages.

Ad Agility's new factory comes just a month after US industrial rival China stressed the country's need for human-like robots.

A factory that manufactures robots from an assembly line has already been compared to Fordism.

The concept was born when a factory worker Henry Ford started large series production of cars more than a hundred years ago. The most famous was Ford's model Twhich began to be assembled from parts at a sliding scale in 1913. Before that, cars were made one piece at a time.

American families bought the T-Ford by the millions because it was a reasonably cheap and reliable go-to. In the end, more than 15 million T-models were sold.

Sociologists and automation researchers started talking about Fordism as a metaphor for mass and serial production.