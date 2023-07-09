In an interview with journalists, humanoid robots say that it is necessary to be careful with AI (artificial intelligence)

Intelligent humanoid robots answered questions from journalists in a press conference held at the UN (United Nations) on Friday (July 7, 2023). They claimed that one day they will be able to run the world better and more efficiently than humans. The information is from AP.

However, they said that it is necessary to be cautious about AI (artificial intelligence) and that it still does not fully dominate human emotions. The robots that participated in the event are among the most advanced in the world. They spoke in English.

The event, proposed by the International Telecommunications Union, brought together 9 androids who answered questions from journalists. The technology conference took place during the world summit on the use of AI for good deeds and remarkable initiatives. Among the robots that participated in the interview are machines that help put out fires and build houses.

Sophia, a robot developed by Hanson Robotics, was asked about her ability to rule the world. The machine then replied that “humanoid robots can lead more effectively than human rulers“.

“We don’t have the same biases, or emotions, that can sometimes cloud decision-making, and we can quickly process large amounts of data to make the best decisions.”, said the robot.

On the other hand, Sophia said that “collaboration between humans and AI can create effective synergy“and allow humanity”achieve great things”.

Among the intelligent androids that answered questions from journalists was the Ameca robot, launched in 2021 by the English company Engineered Arts. The machine costs more than R$700,000, simulates human expressions and serves as a test base for artificial intelligence systems.

At the press conference, Ameca was asked about the possibility of robots lying to humans. She answered: “No one can know for sure, but I can promise you that I will always be honest and sincere with you.“.

“We have to be careful, but also enthusiastic. These technologies can improve our lives in many ways,” Ameca said.