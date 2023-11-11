The Finish Line Games team has announced Robots at Midnightan interesting one action RPG equipped with a particular science fiction characterization”retrofuturistic” and cartoonish coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S, shown with a first presentation trailer.

There isn’t much information yet on the story and gameplay features, but the title in question presents itself as a Third-person action RPG with real-time combat and great attention paid to exploring the strange world in which events take place.

The protagonist of the story is a girl called Zoe, who finds herself exploring the meanders of the planet Yob to discover the secrets of this and her own past.

Once chosen as a luxury tourist destination, with uncontaminated nature and fascinating settings, the planet Yob is now in ruins, having become a frightening environment teeming with dangerous creatures. In all of this, Zoe will find herself discovering the secrets of her family and this strange world to bring to light the corruption that infests it.