If I sound a little curt, that might be right, because I’m pissed off. I had thought that language robot ChatGPT would write my column this week. And so I spent days lying in the sun, reading newspapers and drinking coffee on the terrace.

After all, all I had to do was ask the chat program on the day of the deadline if he could write a column for me „in the style of Japke-d. Bouma”. Add some keywords like ‘the future of artificial intelligence’, ‘humor’, ‘scrum masters’ and an ‘easy joke about bowel movements’ and there would be a hilarious column in seconds, my friends had promised me for months. let ChatGPT do all their work.

But the more versions of the column the robot spat out – the more angry I reacted with ‘funnier!’, ‘more exciting!’, ‘bowel movement!’ – the more dramatic it became. Excruciatingly boring, factual and dusty. As if a CDA elder was reading a summary of the manual for my vacuum cleaner.

And in the end I had to go back to work myself, think for myself too, pfff, and the whole editorial team was angry because I had submitted it way too late just before Easter weekend.

So much for ChatGPT.

And that while the program can do so many other things! Sure, he’s too woke, too bloodless and too correct – and very much “I don’t have an opinion about that”, but that’s no problem for a lot of things!

Schoolchildren and students love it. Because you can use it to write theses, papers, book reports, and the text for an oral exam without having to read a book – BOEIUH! But it is also a godsend for Sinterklaas poems. For speeches, for negotiating with other chatbots. To summarize texts.

I also know people with a burnout who get tips from ‘the chat’ for a more mindful life, and a couple, I won’t name names, who had their wedding vows written through it. So the only people who don’t benefit from it are us – people who have to be funny for their job, contrary, politically incorrect, cross.

At the same time, fear is also starting to increase for all that artificial intelligence that is rampaging across the world. Last week I read in my newspaper that investment bank Goldman Sachs, yes, the bank of the credit crisis, had calculated that it will make 300 million jobs redundant in the near future.

Lawyers, administrative assistants, architects, marketers, quartermasters, sensitivity readers – entire tribes are currently on Madeira and let ChatGPT do all their work, and better than they have ever done themselves.

The program is already being used to ask and answer parliamentary questions. That goes well until someone finds out who pays the salaries of all those people. The biggest fear is that all that increasingly smart artificial intelligence will become unstoppable and will eventually take over the whole world.

A number of tech giants signed an open letter this month calling on developers of artificial intelligence (AI) to immediately pause all experiments with it. The letter has already been signed by Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak – who themselves fear being replaced by a smart robot.

Now I’m probably wrong again – I’m also one of those people who never thought a mobile phone would be useful – but what’s wrong with robots taking over the world? Bring it on. If I had to choose who to leave world domination to, I’d rather ChatGPT than Mark Rutte.

In fact, haven’t politicians been robots for a long time? When I asked ChatGPT to come up with solutions to the benefits scandal, he spat out the same anemic lyrics as the average secretary of state, complete with “establishing special committees”, “the need for a wide range of structural changes”, “raising of transparency’ and ‘task forces’.

In any case, Mark Rutte seems to be one of them quite often, when I hear him say: ‘hi’, ‘hahahaha’ and ‘I’m pressing the pause button’. Although, those robots aren’t that bad after all.

But seriously, there have long been people who can just be a robot, right? It’s a small step for me to imagine that someone builds his own body with some cultured meat and then gets on his bike with an apple on his way to the Binnenhof.

Marcel van Roosmalen and Gijs Groenteman recently joked that in their podcast Telegraphjournalist Wierd Duk is such a robot. I myself thought earlier of Arie Booms-ma, Mariëlle Tweebeeke, Tom Cruise and Queen Máxima – unstoppable, too smart, too perfect – if you look closely, you see it everywhere.

Seen in that light, the robots have long been among us and trying to stop them no longer makes any sense. And is it better that they are getting smarter. Then we can make them all look like Ryan Gosling besides. And use them really well, intelligently and effectively so that we ourselves have our hands free to ensure world peace or wait, let them arrange that too.

With the ultimate goal, of course, that they can also take over my work so that I can finally retire in Madeira – come on guys, how difficult is it – making jokes, holding up a mirror to people, shocking and moving – if I can do it, I can a robot better.

A friend had asked ChatGPT what he could do with Japke-d. Bouma could do if he had a week with me. “A language workshop, a food excursion, and a nice walk,” the robot replied. “But of course there are countless other things you could do with Japke-d. Bouma, depending on your interests and her availability,” he added. We laughed really hard.

The beginning is here.

