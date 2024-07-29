Today, the sixth session of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp, organized by the National Program for Artificial Intelligence, in cooperation with the National Program for Programmers, begins.

The activities of the sixth edition of the camp will continue for five weeks, with the aim of investing in the energies of young people and empowering them with future skills, and providing them with the latest artificial intelligence solutions and tools that enable them to develop creative solutions to challenges and innovate in the fields of advanced technology, in a way that supports efforts to develop vital sectors.

The camp, which targets children, school and university students, AI and programming experts, and various segments of society, covers seven main themes, including the future of AI, data science and machine learning, AI in education, healthcare and finance, web development and robotics, AI ethics and governance, cybersecurity, virtual and augmented reality, while scientific and training content is provided in cooperation with government and private institutions and leading technology companies.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stressed that the UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to design a future based on aware and qualified generations to lead the artificial intelligence sector, noting that the continued organization of the camp annually and the wide turnout witnessed by its activities reflect the increasing societal and institutional interest in adopting future technologies.

He said that the camp comes within a package of government initiatives aimed at contributing to strengthening a sustainable digital economy, and consolidating the country’s leadership and global competitiveness in future fields, by expanding the frameworks of cooperation between government and private entities and major global technology companies leading in the fields of artificial intelligence, to ensure educating and enhancing the awareness of camp members of the latest developments and advancements in this rapidly changing field.

The sixth edition of the camp offers specialized programs and interactive workshops, with the participation of a group of government and private entities until the end of next August, in partnership with a group of government and private entities and major international companies specialized in the fields of artificial intelligence and programming. The camp’s activities cover topics that enhance the competitiveness of participants in hackathons and competitions at the Arab region level, and at the national level in the fields of generative artificial intelligence, and discuss the importance of cybersecurity and how to identify its challenges, understand its standards and best practices, and adopt responsible artificial intelligence in schools and universities to enhance knowledge and the correct and optimal use of technological techniques.

The summer camp also includes innovative activities to learn how to design robots with their different parts in interactive and fun ways to learn how to benefit from robots in daily life, solve various challenges, and teach the basics of computer vision related to robotics, its importance, practical applications, and basic concepts related to image processing, and designing robots capable of interacting with humans.

The UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp witnessed great turnout and wide participation from various segments of society in its previous five editions, as it attracted more than 30,000 participants from different educational levels and academic backgrounds in its activities, training workshops, and various discussion sessions aimed at developing the skills of participants with the latest technological techniques. Those interested can register for the workshops via the electronic link https://ai.gov.ae/ar/aicamp/.