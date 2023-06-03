And the doomsday scenarios in relation to artificial intelligence (AI) continue to escalate and worsen. Proof of this was the response given by a humanoid robot about the greatest danger of this type of technological tools.

For a few months, after having experienced the first impressions of bewilderment and astonishment with the capabilities demonstrated by artificial intelligence, technology experts have warned that they may have catastrophic consequences for humanity if not regulated.

In this sense, Amecawho is considered the “world’s most advanced” humanoid robot, expressed what is, from his point of view, the worst scenario that could be reached with the artificial intelligence.

Thus, according to the video released by the agency Reutersthe worst scenario that the world could reach with the use of AI, in Ameca’s opinion, would be the one in which this is so powerful that it develops the ability to manipulate humans without their knowledge.

In this vein, the humanoid robot developed by the British company Engineeres Arts argued that there might come a time when, under the dominance of artificial intelligence, human rights will not be respected and humanity will live in total oppression.

“The scariest scenario I can imagine with AI and robotics is a world where robots have become so powerful that they can control or manipulate humans without their knowledge. This could lead to an oppressive society where people’s rights they are no longer respected”, replied the robot that uses, like the AI ChatGPTof language models or LLM.

All in all, the humanoid using generative AI made it clear that, in the short term, sees this catastrophic scenario as highly unlikely to occur for humanity, while recommending that people take measures so that this does not happen, taking into account the potential risks of these technologies.

“It is important to be aware of the potential risks and dangers associated with AI and robotics. We should take steps now to ensure these technologies are used responsibly to avoid negative consequences in the future,” Ameca said.