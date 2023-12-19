L'Ippocampo Editionsin collaboration with TENOHA MILANannounces the arrival of the exhibition ROBOTLAND inspired by the book by Berta Páramo. The event will debut next December 21st and will be available until March 17, 2024. Inside the exhibition we will be able to retrace the history of robotsmeeting mechanical creations from all over the world and discovering how they have evolved over the years.

Let's find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

ROBOTLAND hello humans, we have landed

an interactive exhibition on the world of robotics

Milan, 9 November 2023 – TENOHA MILANO presents Robotland, an interactive exhibition on the world of global robotics, in collaboration with L'Ippocampo Edizioni, in Milan from 21 December 2023 to 17 March 2024.

After the extraordinary success achieved with the previous exhibitions “Shops of Tokyo”, “Ghosts and Spirits of Japan” and “Stories of Samurai Women”, which attracted over 400,000 visitors, TENOHA Milan is thrilled to announce its next interactive adventure: Robotlandan exhibition in collaboration with L'Ippocampo Edizioni and curated by Laura Micalizzi.

Inspired by the illustrated book by Berta Páramo, an award-winning Spanish author, published in Italy by L'Ippocampo Edizioni, “Robotland” is a unique exhibition that offers visitors the extraordinary opportunity to explore the history of robots. Along the way, visitors will encounter robots from all over the world and of all types, from the most modern to the most ancient ancestors, giving a glimpse into their evolution over the centuries.

“Robotland” is conceived as a tourist guide to the world of automatons: an exhibition where these mechanical beings are divided into categories ranging from entertainment to space, from the simulation of man to the animal world. Each robot has a specific goal and, throughout history, these intelligent machines have taken on shapes that are sometimes funny, other times disturbing. Through a multi-sensory journey immersed in industrial environments, enriched by the colorful illustrations of Berta Páramo, visitors will be able to discover revolutionary ideas, with an exciting close encounter with some of the most iconic robots in the world. From Pepper, the technological helper, to SONY's affectionate Aibo, up to welcoming ALTER2 directly from Japan and the acclaimed ASIMO from HONDA.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on December 21st and will remain open to the public until March 17, 2024 at the TENOHA Milano exhibition space in Via Vigevano 18, in the heart of Milan's Navigli. With “Robotland”, TENOHA Milano offers immersive entertainment and celebrates Japanese culture, aiming to spread knowledge through initiatives and projects. A dynamic experience where we explore a thousand-year past of history and traditions, as well as a technologically innovative present.

Berta Páramo – biographical notes

Berta Páramo studied architecture, but illustration took her in another direction. This internationally award-winning author has therefore specialized in non-fiction. In every topic she investigates, she likes to tread unexplored paths. She can speak with the same enthusiasm as a leech or a robot from over a thousand years ago. She feels she is in a constant learning phase and she believes that her drawing helps her think and best expresses her way of understanding the world.

In addition to Robotland (L'Ippocampo, 2023), his other books Climatic Change (Quinto Quarto, 2020 – World Illustration Awards 2020), Fluidoteca (Quinto Quarto, 2022 – Special Mention Bologna Ragazzi 2022) and Manual of survival for lice (Quinto Quarto, 2023).

TENOHA MILAN – the first Japanese concept store in Europe

TENOHA Milan, inaugurated in April 2018 inside a former industrial building from the 1920s, is a multifunctional space of over 2500m2: it includes a concept store of Japanese products, a restaurant with garden, offices, coworking as well as an area for large events and a temporary store, gathered in the heart of the Navigli-Darsena area.

TENOHA Milan tells the essence of contemporary Japan, enhancing its characteristics and trends, always respecting its green soul and sustainability, important values ​​that derive from the etymology of the name, TE “hand” NO “a” HA “leaf”.

L'IPPOCAMPO EDITIONS

L'ippocampo Edizioni, founded in 2003 by Patrick Le Noel, is an independent publishing house specialized in the publication of high-quality illustrated volumes for adults and children dedicated to fashion, design, art, science, cooking and lifestyle, always distinguishing itself for its particularity and the quality of the published works, the attention and care given to even the smallest details.