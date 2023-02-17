After the end of their relationship, Robotín and Robotina will take different paths; however, Karelys Molina would have trouble using his stage name.

Love is over. Alan Castillo, better known as Robotín, revealed to Magaly Medina that his relationship with Karelys Molina, alias Robotina, is no longer after several ups and downs, such as the comedian’s accusation of infidelity while working in a sauna. Now, both will only work together until March 5 and then each will go their own way. However, the young Venezuelan would have problems using her artistic name, since the comedian is the one who legally owns it.

However, Alan Castillo assured the “America Today” program that Karelys will be able to use it whenever he needs it. “’Robotín del Perú’ and ‘Robotina’ I patented in my name at Indecopi, but that doesn’t mean that I took the name away. She can keep working (with the name) as long as she wants to. That’s how we stay and that’s how it will be, ”she commented.

What did Robotina say about it?

Karelys Molina referred to it and confirmed what was mentioned by Alan Castillo. “What happens is that it is a subject, I already knew that it is patented because I wanted to patent it, if not I have not been able to do it in my name, due to my documents, then it has been done in his name,” he said to “America Today”.

Robotín stressed that he would have no problem giving the name Robotina to the young Venezuelan when she has all her documents in order. Likewise, he stated that it was not his idea to stop working as a team. “We will no longer work together, well, at least I will no longer offer her in my shows, her decision was hers,” he concluded.

What will Robotín do after ending his relationship with Robotina?

Alan Castillo confessed to “Urraca” that he wants to look for new airs and that is why he will leave Peru, this after failing to get Karelys Molina to give him another chance. “I’ve even cried for her, but the pain she has doesn’t allow her to give me another chance. I can’t do anything else, let her go her way and I go mine. I think this relationship has come to an end. I’m leaving to go (from the department), I’m going abroad, I’m going to Mexico to start from scratch,” he told “Magaly TV, the firm.”

Robotín goes to Mexico after failing to recover Robotina’s love. Photo: composition LR/ATV Capture / “Magaly TV, the firm”

“We moved to Comas to start from scratch, but unfortunately there was no compatibility anymore. I have done everything to win her back. She says that, with everything that has happened, she can no longer trust me,” he mentioned at another time.