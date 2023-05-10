Karelis Molinawho became known in our country as robotine, was on Tuesday, May 9, on “Magaly TV, the firm”. The Venezuelan spoke of her new love and she could not prevent “Urraca” from asking her about her ex-partner, the popular Robotín. It was no news to anyone that the relationship they had was not healthy; However, she surprised by revealing that Alan Castillo forbade her to wear the clothes that she liked.

It all started when Magaly Medina noticed Karelis’s new look. She assured that before she could not because Robotín became jealous: “he became toxic.”

