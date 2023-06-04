Nothing lasted. Alan Castilloknown in Peruvian entertainment as Robotín, from Europe, linked up with “Magaly TV, the firm” to confirm the end of his romance with the robotina cajamarquina, whom he made official just a few days ago. During the conversation, the comedian said that the reason for his breakup would be infidelity and he regretted his bad luck in love when he remembered his past with Karelys Molina, his first Robotina.

What did Robotín say about the end of his relationship with the Cajamarquina Robotina?

“It happens that I have found out about little things, of course, after recording, starting to work together. I found out about some things that do not go and I prefer to leave it there. What starts badly ends badly (…). We talked with the camera, I asked him if she was alone, she said yes.She did not realize that she focused on the mirror and that was where I saw a person there with her. It can be anyone, a friend or family member. What bothers me is that she said she was alone when I already saw, there is no such lie, “she explained.

Was Robotina Cajamarquina unfaithful to ‘Robotín’?

After the statements of robotin, Yeni Medina, who has been called Robotina cajamarquina, appeared on the Magaly Medina program to clarify the reason for their breakup. The 22-year-old assured that she was not with another man, on the contrary, she was only in a meeting with her friends when Alan Castillo asked her to make a video call and the misunderstanding arose. In addition, she indicated that he is an intense and distrustful man.

“‘Robotín’ is angry, it is very intense; also, he does not trust me,” said Robotina Cajamarquina. She also assured that after the end of their relationship they remained friends and will continue working together.

