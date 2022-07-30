more than 15 years ago, alan castle He painted his skin and created a unique character with which he won the affection of the people in the streets and later became known on television. However, the goodbye of the dear robotin approaches. This was announced by the comedian, who in a recent interview explained the reason why he will stop playing the charismatic robot.

Currently, the Peruvian maintains a sentimental relationship with Karelys Molina (Robotina), a young woman who came from Venezuela to Peru five years ago. The couple of artists have been in a relationship for more than a year and work together in private shows.

Robotín and Robotina perform shows together. Photo: Robotin of Peru/Instagram

When and why will Alan Castillo stop bringing Robotín to life?

Despite the fame he has achieved with Robotín, Alan Castillo is forced to abandon the character due to the risk it implies for his health. The comedian has established a period of no more than two years to stop painting his face, neck and other parts of his body with glitter, a powder that contains highly toxic metallic components.

“In about two years I would like to leave it, for a health issue , due to the toxic makeup, the glitter I use contains lead and in the long run it can harm me. A few more years and I will look for new ways of working, but always related to comedy, “she said in an interview with Infobae.

What will Alan Castillo do when he stops playing Robotín?

Alan Castillo plans to venture into the world of acting. “I would like to act and record miniseries or participate in a movie. But always in the field of comedy, I do not see myself in anything else, “he said to the medium in question. He also indicated that he wants to pursue stand up comedy.

Will Robotin and Robotina be dads soon?

A few days ago, the comic couple surprised their followers on Instagram by posting a photo in a clinic with an ultrasound. “And now?” reads the description. However, it was all a joke. In statements to La República, Robotina pointed out that she is not yet in her plans to be a mother.

Robotin and Robotin won’t be parents yet. Photo: Instagram capture/@robotindelperu

“We’ll tell you false alarm. It would be nice if a little robot came into the world”, said Alan. On her part, the young woman added that the joke was her partner’s idea and she said that, before becoming a mother, she would like to get married and study. “I think that there are other things first. Also, I tell you that I want to study Communication Sciences, ”she said.

Where did the nickname ‘Robot’ come from?

In an interview with Infobae, Alan Castillo told what is the origin of the name of his popular character. “The people themselves put it on me when I was a human statue, I copied it from European statues. I put together a flirtatious character, a joker that people liked a lot and then they invited me to television programs and little by little I became known, ”he declared.