Alan Castillobetter known as the charismatic robotin He has become part of the Peruvian show business after the various scandals surrounding relationships with his ex-partners. Although a few months ago he ended his relationship with Karelys Molina, through his social networks he has already announced that there is a new “Robotina” that will accompany him in his shows.

Despite the fact that Alan achieved his current success thanks to the character he created, before that he would have opted to study various careers, but he was not passionate enough about any of them. Here we tell you what he studied.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3zZFJnedsc

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Yeni Medina, the current couple of Robotín and new Robotina from Cajamarca?

What career did Robotín study?

In an interview with La República, the comedian and human statue, revealed that when he left school he tried to study Accounting, Civil Construction, Computing, and even his parents supported him to study in institutes, but he discovered that it was not his thing.

It was thus that he decided to bet on pursuing a career in Theater Pedagogy at the Virgilio Rodríguez Nache School of Dramatic Art. However, due to financial problems, he was only able to study for three years and had to drop out.

Robotín was born in Trujillo and is currently 37 years old. Photo: Instagram/robotindelperu

How did the character Robotin come about?

After leaving his studies truncated, he began to create the character of Robotín. “People found it funny, they had fun with the character, that’s why I decided to go to Lima,” he says.

Although he began to play the well-known character outside Alfonso Ugarte’s Metro, little by little and thanks to castings, he managed to enter the world of television.

#Robotín #career #study #nationally #recognized #artist