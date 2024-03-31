Robotin He is one of the most beloved figures in the local environment. The street artist knew how to win the affection of his followers with his charismatic personality. Initially, Alan Castillo, the man who gives life to Robotín, began playing the well-known character outside the Alfonso Ugarte Metro. Little by little and thanks to castings, he managed to enter the world of television.

But not everything in his life has been rosy after becoming quite a popular character. His health has been severely damaged in recent years after not following a strict diet, which is required by the type 2 diabetes that the artist suffers from. Today he is hospitalized in the Urology area of ​​the Alcides Carrión Hospital, from where he agreed to give this interview to La República.

—You are still hospitalized. Personally, I thought it would be something for a couple of days, but it seems more serious. Have they told you how many more days you will be hospitalized?

—I have for four or five more days.

—That means that your state of health is improving favorably, how good! Are you caring for your family or someone in particular?

—I am alone. My relatives in the province are sick too, but some friends come to see me.

Robotín assures that he has difficult days due to his diabetes. Photo: Facebook

-Believe in God? Do you pray in the hospital?

—Of course.

-That's good. God will help you in this battle. There are times when the State is not supplied with the medications that patients require. Is this your case?

—I have SIS, but here They don't have many medicines and you have to buy them outside.

—Are you buying your medications?

—The first days yes, then the hospital contacted me. They told me they would support me. They did it for a couple of days and it was cool.

—Did you imagine reaching this point in your life? How did you realize that your health was being affected by diabetes?

—I I have had diabetes since 2018, who diagnosed me with prediabetes. Since that year, I have not checked myself again, I have not checked myself again until the bill recently happened to me, leading to a severe infection with fever, nausea and dizziness. That's where I went to the emergency hospital and they diagnosed me that I have type 2 diabetes. He gave me a testicular infection and inflammation. Things like that. Everything got complicated. Here we are fighting in the hospital, lowering glucose, lowering the infection and here we are.

—I have seen on your networks that many people are going to visit you. I imagine that motivates you. Are they all your friends or are they also followers?

—They are not close friends, they are people who love me, but There are days when no one comes.

—Maybe because of the schedules too. People work and sometimes it is complicated, but in any case there are several people who take some time and write to you on WhatsApp, from what I see. Karelys was one of them.

—Karelys writes to me when I write to him, but it does not take away his merit.

—Do you have something to say to your followers?

—Make people aware to take care of themselves, to check themselves. Don't let time pass, we won't always be young. Being in a hospital bed is very complicated and very sad. I've been here for almost six days and it's painful.. I invite you to reflect and eat healthy, Let them lower their sugar. Don't drink sugary drinks. Drink plenty of water, eat healthy, exercise, always check yourself. I lost 18 kilos due to this disease. I am very skinny, but I am good at becoming aware because we have family and children who love us by their side.

How to support Robotín?

Help numbers for Alan Castillo. Photo: Robotín's Instagram

Alan Castillo launched a flyer for anyone who seeks to help him financially and cover the costs of the illness he suffers from. For this reason, he shared the following phone number, anyone can deposit him via Yape or Plin: 917 509 144.