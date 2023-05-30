A new chapter of his life. Alan Castillo, known within the media as robotin, returns to star in dozens of headlines after announcing that he is giving himself a chance in love after his media break with the previous Robotina. The national artist was more than happy next to his girlfriend and did not hesitate to show off their romance. The cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” reached the city of Guadalupe, La Libertad, to learn everything about the couple of the moment.

Who is the new couple of Robotín?

During the last edition of “Magaly TV, the firm”, Alan Castillo, better known as Robotín, officially presented the woman who has stolen his heart. She is a 22-year-old girl from Cajamarca, whom she has publicly named as the new Robotina.

“We’ve been out a couple of times. He is a super handsome flat, thoughtful, he has even introduced me to his daughter. Really, I don’t know why she has done badly in love, ”commented the girl, who has also started working with the artist.

On the other hand, she indicated that she will be in charge of erasing the past of the former member of “El gran show” and promises to be faithful to him for as long as they are together. “I come to support Robotín, I’m going to behave well with him and I know that with me he will forget all the bad things (…)”, he added.

When did the relationship between Robotín and the new Robotina begin?

few hours before robotin made their romance public, the entertainer stirred up social networks by sharing a short video on TikTok in the company of Yeni Medina, who has been baptized as the new Robotina. “Good, Yeni Medina. You do, ah, ‘Robotina cajamarquina'”, reads the description of the video.

In said clip, they can both be seen dancing to the rhythm of a huayno song. However, what most caught the attention of users was that they both kissed in front of cameras, so the artist’s followers began to speculate that there would be more than a friendship between them.

