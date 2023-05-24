robotin He reopened the topic of the girls he raised as his daughters in his recent appearance on the digital program “Coneroscast” and took advantage of the space to send a dart to the biological father of the little ones. Let’s remember that, some time ago, Alan Castillo put aside his humorous character to appear on the Andrea Llosa program in order to undergo a DNA test, which generated various comments on social networks. Finally, Robotín found out that he was not the real father of the two girls, out of a total of three.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Robotín’ reveals that he knows the current heartthrob of ‘Robotina’: “I introduced him to him last year”

What did Robotín say about his daughters?

The popular Robotín clarified that his presentation on the Andrea Llosa program was not prepared at all, but that he himself sought out the production to request their help with the DNA test, due to doubts about his paternity after finding some indications to the mother of their daughters. “I called them, I told them: ‘Friend, please help me, we are in a pandemic, there is no (money) for the DNA test,” he said.

“From there I went to the program, I found out the truth and now I am looking for the real father to help me with the expenses”said the ‘tin man’, which generated laughter from the drivers of the digital segment.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly mocks Robotín after Robotina’s ampay with tiktoker: “You have work, but no love”

Who is the biological father of Robotín’s daughters?

According to Robotín, to date he has been looking for the true father of his little girls. Likewise, he regretted that his ex-partner did not reveal the identity of the subject. “Mom doesn’t want to talk, but it’s up to her. I love my daughters and that is what matters (…). When my daughters grow up they will already know the truth (they will understand the context of what happened)”.

Finally, Robotina’s ex-partner regretted that many men do not take care of their descendants: “Here the real father is the one who, despite knowing the truth, is there, does not abandon them, continues with them, gives them affection, love and also money, because it is very important. So please give me a round of applause.” emphasized.

#Robotín #biological #father #daughters #comedian #reason