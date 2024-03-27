Robotin He is in poor health. After he revealed that several years ago he was diagnosed with diabetes, his health deteriorated to such an extent that he had to be hospitalized on March 27. The fact became known after the street artist published it on his official Instagram account. On that social network he shared a photo where he sees himself in a hospital bed.

What happened to Robotin?

On their social networks, Alan Castillo He published a photo where he lies hospitalized. In the snapshot you see Robotin wearing a mask and sitting on a bed in a health center. In the artist's arms you can see some channels through which he is given medicine.

“Delicate health. I brought robot, it still lasts a few more days until I recover. Thank you all for your nice positive comments and for the love you have for me. I was hospitalized due to uncontrolled diabetes that caused me to get some infections in my body, especially in the testicular part. Constipation, fever, dizziness, etc. My glucose is at 350 and they are already giving me insulin, but we will get out of this and the Robotín will return with double the strength and spirit. Anything, my direct number is 917 509 144,” she wrote.

What illness does Robotín have?

To La República, Robotín announced that he suffers from diabetes, but carelessness in his health led to it getting worse: “I have had diabetes for years. In 2017 I was diagnosed and the people close to me knew, like my family and some friends. Diabetes has changed my life, especially in my eating style. I can no longer drink soda, energy drinks, chili or fatty foods. I overdid it over the years and now I'm paying the price.“, said.

“I can not walk because I have had a strong testicular infection, but I am already undergoing treatment. When my worries increase and glucose rises, it causes one to decline emotionally and the body perceives it. ANDIt's a bit complicated because the liver and kidney deterioratesince some foods do not pass and reflux begins,” he explained.

Robotín affirms that television personalities do not support him

Despite forming a friendly relationship with different television characters, Robotín assured that none of them communicated with him: “As for the television artists, none of them have communicated with me. I have written to some, but they have left me unseen, it seems they are in another. Those who have communicated with me are my clown friends and my entertainer friends, those who are in the children's field. What did surprise me is that my ex-lover wrote to me,Karelys (Molina). I was worried about my situation and nowWe have established a small friendship after everything that happened. “It is a first step to leaving resentments behind.”

