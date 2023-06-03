Alan Castilloknown in the middle of the show as Robotín, spoke for the Magaly Medina program and confirmed that his romance with yeni medina, the so-called ‘Robotina cajamarquina’, whom he had introduced as his new partner just a few days ago. The comedian explained the reasons that led him to make this decision, which leaves him as someone unlucky in love after his breakup with Karelys Molina.

“It happens that I have found out about little things. Of course, after recording, starting to work together. I found out about some things that do not go and I prefer to leave it there. What starts badly ends badly (…). We talked with the camera I asked her if she was alone, she said yes. She didn’t realize that she focused on the mirror and that was where I saw a person there with her. It could be anyone, a friend or family member, what bothers me is that She said she was alone when I already saw, there is no lie like that,” she explained.

#Robotín #confirms #romance #Robotina #cajamarquina #happened