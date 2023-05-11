Now it was the turn of robotin. Karelys Molina, the remembered robotine, visited the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” on May 9 to tell what he has been doing and, in addition, he revealed unknown passages from his relationship with Alan Castillo. She recounted that the silver artist prevented her from going out wearing certain clothes because she was a toxic partner.

For this reason, Magaly Medina had him as a guest on the night of this Wednesday the 10th so that he can answer what was expressed by Robotina. At one point in the conversation, “Urraca” reminded Alan Castillo that since Robotina changed her stage name to Robotika, she no longer wanted to be associated with him. Then Robotín specified: “Enough, people, of connecting with the lady (…). It has been a three month process. Things happen that force you to understand that someone does not love you“said the artist.