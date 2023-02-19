Robotín patented the name Robotina in public records and is now looking for who will bear the name. Alan Castillo, who is behind the costume, explained the reason for his decision.

Alan Castillo, the man behind the character of Robotín, announced that he is looking for a new artistic partner. After finishing with Karelys Molina and, once his employment contract is over, the popular ‘Tin Man’ will hold a casting for the new Robotina. This is what he said in the interview he gave on “Magaly TV, the firm” when he visited his set. In this way, he made it clear that his relationship with the Venezuelan artist ended once his breakup was reported.

“I’m going to cast Robotina just in case, I have patented the name”, he said in the talk. Magaly Medina suggested that she would give the name to her, and he replied: “I am a spectacular person, so I give her the name (…) she can continue working (with the name), until she wants it . That’s how we stay and it will be,” she stressed.

Robotín wants to start from scratch without Robotina. Photo: composition/capture/ATV

Did Karelys Molina pay half of the patent in Indecopi?

The two characters are once again in the eye of the storm, as it was learned that Robotín decided to register the Robotina brand and announced a casting to find an artistic partner. In statements to a local media, Karelys Molina spoke of the decision made by his ex-boyfriend.

He pointed out that the patent was covered by both when they were a couple, however, there is no contract that certifies that she gave half of the money for the registration of the name. However, she pointed out that she trusts Alan Castillo.

“At that time, I had problems with my papers, and that’s why he registered the rights to his artistic name and in addition to the Robotina brand, we paid a total of 900 soles between the two of us,” he said.

What did Karelys say about being replaced?

mill He pointed out that he does not hold a grudge against his partner, with whom he worked for a long time. “If he is going to turn the page, enjoy it and take advantage of it. He already did a show with another Robotina before; for my part, I have not thought of looking for another Rebotín because that is not good and it is not correct, “he commented.

Robotín leaves the country after finishing off Robotina

Robotín made a radical decision after failing to regain the trust of Karelys Molina, known as Robotina. The charismatic character announced that he will leave Peru to try his luck in another country. “No one knows that in January we gave ourselves a chance, we returned to live together. We moved to Comas to start from scratch, but unfortunately there was no longer compatibility,” he said in a chat with Magaly.

How many years apart is Robotín with Robotina?

Robotín became one more member of the Peruvian show business after the revelation about the paternity of his children in Andrea’s program. Little by little, he gained popularity with his witticism and charisma at each show. Alan Castillo, who is behind the colorful character, has 37 years of life.

Robotina, his ex-partner, is much younger and is 23 years old. Recently, they broke up due to lack of compatibility, but they still work together and are seen at some events.

Robotin is 37 years old. Photo: Instagram Robotin

What happened in the ex-relationship of Robotín and Robotina?

In 2022, “Magaly TV, the firm” broadcast an ampay that was starring Alan Castillo, who played ‘Robotín’. He had quoted Yessenia Velázquez, a woman who called herself the ‘Peruvian Robotina’, in a hotel. As the lady tells, the comedian had proposed to be intimate and that he was no longer romantically involved with Karelys.