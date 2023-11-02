Franka Emika was considered the hottest start-up on the scene, but is bankrupt. Bidders are lining up – and warning against further technology transfer to China. Apparently too late.

DThe sale of the robot manufacturer Kuka from Augsburg to the Chinese company Midea was about seven years ago, but it is still seen by many as a symbol of the sell-off of German cutting-edge technology and the tendency of Chinese investors to secure pearls among local companies . The highlights of this emotionally charged debate are over, but the reservations and mistrust are still alive – as can be seen in the events surrounding the Munich robotics company Franka Emika.

The once highly traded start-up has gone from a dazzling star to a bankruptcy case. It was for sale until Thursday, and again the motto was: Beware of the Chinese!

According to information from the FAZ, it is too late for that. Accordingly, Franka Emika is to be sold to Agile Robots, also from Munich, for just over 30 million euros. The company is said to have close ties to China. There was no official confirmation of the transaction for the time being. Franka Emika and others involved also did not want to comment when asked on Thursday.