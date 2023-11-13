Enhanced performance and reduced consumption: the new horizons of robotic muscles

A new innovative method has been developed for the design of soft motion actuators and robotic artificial muscles with enhanced performance and significantly reduced power consumption. The discovery is based solely on the discovery of previously unknown synergies between different material properties.

The new robotic muscles, plus stable and efficient, arise from the international collaboration between the research groups of Marco Fontana, professor of mechanics applied to machines at the Institute of Mechanical Intelligence of the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa, and Martin Kaltenbrunner, professor of Physics of Matter at the Johannes University Kepler of Linz. Although actuators play a critical role in translating electrical energy into motion or force, they are often overlooked in everyday life. However, in recent years, they have captured the attention of the scientific community thanks to their intriguing features, such as low weight, silent operation and the ability to biodegradethe.

A practical approach to creating soft actuators involves the use of multi-material structures, as “pockets” made of flexible plastic films filled with oils and lined with conductive materials. When electrically activated, these pockets contract, following a principle similar to the functioning of biological muscles. An innovation that not only promises greater efficiencybut also offers an interesting perspective for the development of more sustainable technologies.

In collaboration with an Austrian group, Ion-Dan Sirbu has developed a system to precisely measure force in actuators. “During my research on common material combinations,” explains Ion-Dan Sirbu, “I tested a plastic film used by a fellow graduate student, David Preninger, for biodegradable artificial muscles. When we discovered that this material could sustain a constant force for indefinite times, we realized we did a significant discovery.“

Since then, researchers have worked on a theoretical model and on the in-depth characterization of various materials. It turns out that the main experimental results can be accurately described through simple models. “The beauty of our model is in its simplicity: it can be explained with high school physics knowledge and is not limited to current actuators. We believe our results will provide the scientific community a simple and powerful tool for designing and investigating new systems,” says David Preninger, co-first author of the paper and a doctoral candidate at the Department of Soft Matter Physics at Johannes Kepler University in Linz, describing the research published in Nature Electronics.

“We have managed to make these technologies more usable and our study allows us to identify material combinations that lead to up to a thousand times less energy consumption,” adds Martin Kaltenbrunner. By exploiting the combinations of materials identified, scientists have developed various types of artificial muscles, variable gradation optics and tactile displays.”

