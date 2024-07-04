The Fujairah Research Center, affiliated with the Fujairah Environment Authority, has completed a project for robots that work as robotic dogs responsible for guarding facilities and laboratories. It is a revolution in monitoring the standards of personal protective equipment, as it works with advanced technology, and is equipped with advanced sensors and computer vision, in addition to artificial intelligence and lidar technology, which enhances productivity, reduces risks and ensures a safer work environment.

The center confirmed that the robotic dogs were designed with moving parts equipped with motors that allow them to move, walk, run, and climb stairs. They are also equipped with sensors that help them perceive their environment, avoid obstacles, and move autonomously, in addition to processors capable of processing complex algorithms for movement.

The center stated that the “robotic dog” is considered an advanced tool for security and compliance within laboratories and facilities, as it has the ability to capture images while monitoring the presence and activities of individuals, and contributes to ensuring safety compliance by verifying that all individuals are wearing the required personal protective equipment at work sites.

The center added that it uses built-in cameras and facial recognition technology to scan and identify individuals instantly. If the image does not match the database of registered laboratory employees, its system triggers an alert indicating the presence of an unauthorized person. It also works through image recognition algorithms to detect the presence of personal protective equipment on individuals, and sends an immediate alert if it detects non-compliance by employees, which enhances safety protocols within the laboratory, industrial facilities, and others.

He added that the researchers who completed the project took 12 months, and were represented by electrical engineer Malak Halabi, and Internet of Things specialist and technology manager Carlos Gustavo Barea, noting that these robots will work to improve the performance of industrial companies and enhance their security and safety, which supports the state’s goals towards a better and safer work environment for all.