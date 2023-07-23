The Aerial Robotics Laboratory of the University of Seville is one of the most advanced in the world in the development of intelligent drones. There, between international projects to design flying machines to deliver packages to homes through the window or repair electrical networks, researchers led by Aníbal Ollero are taking bioinspiration further than ever, with robotic birds that move by flapping their wings, making Leonardo da Vinci’s dream come true when he invented the first ornithopters 500 years ago. We visited the facilities of the Sevillian laboratory.