This is proven by research conducted by Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna and EPFL of Lausanne. New perspectives are now opening up for developing assistive devices for people with disabilities, or rehabilitation protocols after a stroke

In the promising field of research on human-machine interfaces, be they robots or even simple computers, the extra robotic arms (XRA) are gaining interest in neuroscience and robotics, offering potential tools for everyday tasks. However, this compelling opportunity poses new challenges for business strategies sensorimotor control and human-machine interfaces (HMI).

Now a study published in the international journal

Science Robotics

demonstrates how breathing (and even sight) can be used to control a wearable robotic arm in healthy individualswithout hindering the control of other parts of the body.

orordered by Silvestro Micera, professor of Bioelectronics and Neural Engineering at the EPFL in Lausanne and the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna in Pisa, has demonstrated how the movement of the diaphragm can be monitored to successfully control an additional arm, essentially increasing the capabilities of a healthy individual with a third robotic arm. The study is part of the Third-Arm projectpreviously funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation (NCCR Robotics), which aims to provide a wearable robotic arm for daily assistance, in

especially in the workplace.

Micera believes that exploring the cognitive limits of third arm control may actually foster a better understanding of the human brain. The main motivation for this study was to understand the nervous system – explains Silvestro Micera -. If you challenge your brain to do something completely new, you can learn whether your brain can do it. We can then transfer this knowledge to develop, for example, assistive devices for people with disabilities, or rehabilitation protocols after a stroke.

Regain sensory and movement functions In its research path, Micera has developed advanced technological solutions to help people

regain sensory and motor functions lost due to traumatic events or neurological disorders. Until now he had never worked on improving the human body and cognition with the help of technology.

We want to understand if our brain is programmed to control what nature has given usand we have shown that the human brain can adapt to coordinate new limbs in tandem with biological ones, explains Solaiman Shokur, co-PI of the study and EPFL Senior Scientist at the Neuro-X Institute.

It's about acquire new motor functions, to strengthen the already existing ones of a given person, whether he or she has some disability or not. From a nervous system perspective, it is a continuum between rehabilitation and enhancement.

Use in a virtual environment To explore the cognitive limits of augmentation, the researchers first built a virtual environment

to test a healthy user's ability to control a virtual arm with diaphragm movement. They found that diaphragm control does not interfere with actions such as arm control, speech or gaze. In this virtual reality setup, the user is equipped with a belt that measures the movement of the diaphragm. Wearing a virtual reality headsetthe user sees three arms: the right arm and hand, the left arm and hand, and a third arm between the two with a symmetrical six-fingered hand.

We have made this hand symmetrical to avoid any bias towards the right or left hand, explains Giulia Dominijanni, doctoral student at EPFL's Neuro-X Institute and first author of the study. The diaphragm control of the third arm is actually very intuitive and those who participated in the trial learned to control the additional limb very quickly. Furthermore, our control strategy is inherently independent of biological limbs and does not affect the user's ability to control their body.

Our next step will be to explore the use of more complex robotic devices, using our different control strategies, to perform real tasks, both inside and outside the laboratory. Only then will we be able to grasp the true potential of this study concludes Silvestro Micera.

