A maximum of 15 simultaneous sessions per user will be allowed; objective is to avoid overloading the Federal Revenue system

Robotized access to the platform e-CAC (Virtual Service Center) of the Federal Revenue will be limited from September 25th. The measure will be a consequence of the robotized access limit on the platform gov.br from the same date. Objective: to mitigate problems of unavailability of more than 4,000 services offered by the federal government.

With the change, a maximum of 15 simultaneous sessions per user will be allowed. According to the Federal Revenue Service, the action will not have “any impact” for users who normally access the e-CAC.

The Tax Authorities informed that the robotization “disproportionate” hampers the access of thousands of citizens to digital public service platforms, since robots overload the system by making, in a short period of time, queries about several people or several queries about the same person

The e-CAC already limits robotic access from 8am to 6pm. During this period, accesses are only allowed by robotic applications that carry out a maximum volume of 500 requests per second, from the same origin. After this time, large-volume robotic accesses are allowed.

The platform was created by the Federal Revenue to help citizens resolve their tax demands. The e-CAC can be used by individuals and legal entities. Among the services available in the system are the issuance of certificates and statements and consultation with Simples Nacional.