It is seven in the evening in the Mission district, in San Francisco, in the United States. Elango, 52, born in India but Californian by adoption, is about to use a Waymo driverless vehicle for the first time. Barely three minutes after requesting it in the application, the car appears, a Jaguar surrounded by sensors, with its initials in a light on the roof of the vehicle. By pressing a button on his phone, he unlocks the door from which a handle protrudes so that he can open it. As you enter, relaxing music plays. A woman’s voice welcomes him and asks him to buckle up. The driver’s seat, empty of course, is pushed forward for his comfort. A screen in the center of the cabin allows you to push a button to start your futuristic journey.

He is aboard one of the so-called robotaxis, electric vehicles surrounded by sensors and cameras and without a driver that move through the city. At the moment, only in the most central districts, and never on highways. The Californian city has become the front line for Silicon Valley’s big technology companies to control the future of urban mobility.

“I’m very nervous, it’s like the first time I got on a plane. I feel like a kid in a candy store,” Elango explains. He seems especially impressed when he sees the steering wheel move at the first junction with no one driving. “It’s fascinating,” he says excitedly. During the three journeys that he has made that afternoon, of about 15 minutes each, the driving has been smooth. Just a little braking at the intersection of another car has altered the harmony of the journey.

On average, each trip has gone for about 15 dollars (about 13.9 euros). The maximum speed has been 50 kilometers per hour. “I have felt very safe at all times. It is impressive how the car gave way to pedestrians and looked for the ideal place to stop ”, he assures. The only error is evident at the end of the last route, when the vehicle has not stopped at the requested destination but in another street located one hundred meters away.

A user accesses a Waymo driverless vehicle on Potrero Hill in San Francisco. Carlos Rosillo

At this time, the two main companies in the business, also known as robotaxis, they are Waymo and Cruise. Waymo is owned by Alphabet, Google’s parent company, and its vehicles have a more luxurious look. Its fleet is made up of 250 modified cars of the Jaguar brand, model I-Pace. Cruise is from several companies, including General Motors and Microsoft. Its models, Chevy Bolt, are smaller and have been in operation for less time. Although they have already been authorized to extend their hours, at the moment they only transport travelers after nine at night. They have 300 vehicles.

The technology is already available to thousands of users, but there is a waiting list of several months to download the mobile application. Until the first week of August, the service of both platforms was free, but coinciding with the announcement by the State of California authorizing the collection and transport of travelers during 24 hours, they have started to charge.

En route collisions

Julia Illina, public relations for the Waymo company, clarifies that, since they began operating with travelers in December, the collisions that have occurred have always been due to human errors from other vehicles. “Our first million kilometer safety performance data shows that there have been no injuries or collisions with pedestrians or cyclists. The recorded incidents have always been due to errors on the part of human drivers.”

He ensures that the Waymo driver is much safer than a person for several reasons: “It is equipped with a series of sensors that provide it with 360-degree peripheral vision day and night, and up to three football fields away. Our driver is designed to respect the rules, he does not get distracted, drunk or fatigued”. Waymo has announced its upcoming expansion plans to Los Angeles and Austin.

With the arrival of Cruise, the second platform that offers driverless taxi services, the number of these machines has doubled, mishaps have increased and protest movements against this technology have emerged. the activist group Safe Street Rebel monitors all traffic incidents generated by these automated vehicles on its website and has launched a campaign to encourage residents of the city to place signaling cones on cars to cause them to block.

On August 17, a fire truck responding to an emergency collided with a Cruise vehicle at an intersection. According to a company statement, his car proceeded through the intersection because it had a green light. San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson says there have been more than 60 interferences from robocars with fire trucks since May of last year. He complains that these vehicles hinder his work when human lives are at risk. “Our people can’t be paying attention to an autonomous vehicle when we have to launch stairs. I am not against technology, I am for security, ”she declared last week.

As a result of the latest incidents, the California traffic department has asked the General Motors company to halve its operating cars in the city. On August 11, a dozen vehicles belonging to this company were stopped, causing a major traffic jam in North Beach. According to the company, it was due to the fall of the 5G network due to the massive influx of public to a music festival.

Tobías, a 35-year-old Portuguese, agrees to a robotaxi de Cruise at the door of his home in the downtown Fillmore district. He has been using the app since April. He acknowledges that these cars are not yet ready to drive at rush hour, but he assumes this as something normal: “They are still learning. I think that in the future it will be safer than human driving”, he comments. Although he has observed some changes in these months. “I have noticed that now they are somewhat more aggressive in driving. At the beginning they were too slow and that was also a problem.

During the journey the car circles certain areas for no apparent reason. “The route is not optimal at all, it clearly avoids areas that for some reason you do not want to cross. A 10-minute journey can become 15. Sometimes there is also a message on the screen that someone is taking control of the car remotely. Another thing that worries Tobías is that he feels watched. “There are cameras and microphones that are always on, and sometimes a person will talk to you asking if everything is okay.”

The Taxi Workers Alliance has also expressed concern about the danger that competition from this technology poses to their future, and called a protest before the State of California legislated in favor of these services. “Taxi drivers are the canaries in the coal mine in the next onslaught of artificial intelligence,” said Mark Gruberg, a member of the union’s Executive Board.

Gulshan has been an UBER driver for eight years. It’s ten o’clock at night and she still has a few hours left to finish his shift behind the wheel of his shiny white Tesla. He is resigned to the arrival of artificial intelligence behind the wheel. “Before he was a taxi driver, and he earned more. When the platforms arrived I decided to change. Now this comes… I think it is absurd to fight against technology, ”he reflects. But for now, he doesn’t see a close threat, because “those cars are very expensive, and I don’t think they can interpret situations, especially in exceptional circumstances, like we do.”

Autonomous bus, capable of operating without a driver, on the island of Treasure Island, in San Francisco. Carlos Rosillo

Pilot project with buses

In another area of ​​the city, far from the center, on Treasure Island, a pilot project is being carried out with autonomous buses from the company Beep. But these little cable car-like vehicles with seating for eleven people still don’t get around without someone on board supervising them. Marvin Saucer, an operator who previously worked at Tesla and GM Cruise testing cars, awaits travelers on board. In his hands is a two-stick controller to take over if something goes wrong. “I get people in, I make sure they buckle up.” He also does public relations. “I am a sociable person, I like to talk to people”, he comments.

An operator from the Beep company and a passenger inside an autonomous bus. Carlos Rosillo

The bus travels about five kilometres, with seven stops in an area where there are no traffic lights and hardly any traffic. The complete tour lasts 15 minutes and the service is free. Eric Young, spokesman for the agency that manages mobility on Treasure Island, says that they are working to get a second Beep shuttle to the island. “The idea is to better understand how this innovation could meet the needs of our neighbors and give them the opportunity to learn about driverless technology.” Beep already has two similar shuttles operating 50 kilometers from here, in San Ramón. Like taxis, robotic buses are also a reality in San Francisco.