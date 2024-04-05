Tesla and Elon Musk promise to revolutionize, once again, the automotive industry in the coming months, with the project called 'Robotaxi' and which is scheduled to be presented in the month of August.

Elon Musk, the visionary CEO of Tesla, confirmed that on August 8, the company's 'robotaxi' will be presented, a car that marks a milestone in the evolution of electric and autonomous automotivepromising to revolutionize the industry with its innovative technology.

Tesla's 'robotaxi' is designed to operate completely autonomously, eliminating the need for pedals and steering wheel. This unique feature promises to change the way we think about urban transportation and could have a significant impact on future mobility.

One more step in Tesla's strategy

This announcement follows the presentation of the Cybertruck and adds to the expectations generated by other Tesla projects, such as the “Model 2”, a more affordable electric vehicle valued at $25,000.

Despite rumors about the cancellation of the “Model 2”, Musk has confirmed that the main focus remains on the development of the 'robotaxi', reflecting Tesla's commitment to continuous innovation and its determination to lead the revolution of the autonomous driving.

Expectations in the automotive industry

The presentation of Tesla's 'robotaxi' has generated great expectations both in the automotive industry and among consumers. Everyone is eager to see how this new model could transform the autonomous vehicle market and redefine urban mobility of the future.

It should be remembered that 2024 has not been the best year for Tesla, which has lost around 274 billion dollars, due to the fact that the demand for electric vehicles slowed down in North America in recent months, after prices will not be reduced. .