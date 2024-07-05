Rimac’s robotaxis are really promising! The robotaxi is a driverless self-driving taxi, usually operated by a ridesharing company, which thanks to advanced technology are able to move through city traffic and on the roads safely and without any human intervention at the wheel. A reality that will materialize 100% so much so that the CEO, Mate Rimac, has released some statements on the matter, ensuring that these self-driving vehicles will be reliable, and therefore effective at 360 degrees, as well as cutting-edge and spacious.

Rimac’s Robotaxis Are Coming, They’ll Even Surpass Tesla

The company Remake has produced and continues to produce some of the fastest vehicles on the planet. This new work by robotaxi also includes Bugatti. Remake is in fact the majority shareholder of Bugatti Rimac. The 36-year-old CEO Mate Rimac is aware that the world of cars is not just a high-level job; that’s why a new company called Verne of the Rimac groupwhich will be specialized only and exclusively in self-driving cars and, more specifically, in robotaxi.

Elon Musk, considered a far-sighted character, has always said that the future is totally electric and self-driving. In truth, the entrepreneur would like Tesla to become a brand also known for the construction of robotaxithis is also a probable possibility, which could therefore materialize. Rimac, unlike Tesla, has already conceived and implemented this initiativethanks to the new company named “Verne” (as mentioned before) – in honor of the poet and writer Jules Vernewho used the theme of travel as a “driving force” of his stories -, which deals only with robotaxi electric. In fact, the launch date of its first robotaxi autonomous in the Croatian city of Zagreb in 2026. Verne also wants to expand into the UK, Germany, Middle East etc.

Rimac is not the first robotaxis manufacturer, Waymo and Cruise are already on the road

As we well know, there are already some robotaxi In circulation: those of Waymo and Cruise. So, Mate Remake will not be the first producer of robotaxi. However, General Motors (GM) and Google’s self-driving cars still have problems. For this reason Remake he stated that his will be:

“A perfect customer experience…The end result will be the best possible mobility experience for everyone. Every customer will have a service that is superior to the best mobility service currently available to the most affluent, but at prices that are affordable for all…It will provide safe and reliable driving, with vehicles that have more interior space and comfort than the best limousines, and a service that adapts in every aspect to the needs of customers. The service will offer much more than simple transportation from point A to point B“

These innovative Verne vehicles will not be equipped with a steering wheel or pedals, as they will be characterised by a Level 4 autonomous driving. Moreover, the contribution with the Israeli company Mobileye was very important as the latter has equipped the future robotaxi of various sensors, cameras, radar and LiDAR.

Remake he further stated that:

“Nine out of ten trips involve one or two people anyway… More space than a Rolls-Royce to relax and enjoy the ride“.

The Robotaxi Of Remake It will also feature sliding doors, a 43-inch screen, 17 speakers, adjustable climate control and ambient lighting, a circular roof and a button that can start and end the route to be taken – or path -.

The Problems of Cruise and Waymo’s Robotaxis

Cruise and Waymo have been the protagonists of a series of accidents caused by their robotaxis while in service in America (Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco):

Robotaxi Cruise and Waymo

Cruise’s Robotaxi:

November 2023 : a woman was hit by a driver who did not stop to help her, leaving her helpless on the ground. Cruise’s robotaxi did not notice the woman on the ground and drove over her again (in short, the woman was hit twice in a short time). The robotaxi stopped only after registering “something” under the rear axle and then turned on the emergency lights

: a woman was hit by a driver who did not stop to help her, leaving her helpless on the ground. Cruise’s robotaxi did not notice the woman on the ground and drove over her again (in short, the woman was hit twice in a short time). The robotaxi stopped only after registering “something” under the rear axle and then turned on the emergency lights February 2024 : A robotaxi was burned in San Francisco. Although no major injuries were reported in this incident, there were concerns about the safety of the self-driving vehicle.

: A robotaxi was burned in San Francisco. Although no major injuries were reported in this incident, there were concerns about the safety of the self-driving vehicle. August 14, 2023: Two robotaxis thwarted an ambulance carrying a seriously injured patient, who later died in hospital.

Waymo Robotaxis:

June 2023 : A robotaxi has hit a cyclist in Phoenix, Arizona. The accident was caused by a software error that prevented the robotaxi from detecting the cyclist.

: A robotaxi has hit a cyclist in Phoenix, Arizona. The accident was caused by a software error that prevented the robotaxi from detecting the cyclist. September 2023 : A robotaxi is blocked by a group of people in San Francisco. The people in question surrounded the vehicle and prevented it from moving. This caused problems for the robotaxi.

: A robotaxi is blocked by a group of people in San Francisco. The people in question surrounded the vehicle and prevented it from moving. This caused problems for the robotaxi. December 2023: A robotaxi has crashed into another vehicle in San Francisco. No serious injuries were reported, but authorities have launched an investigation into the safety of Waymo’s robotaxis.

Despite these incidents, Cruise and Waymo have said that their robotaxis are certainly safer than human-driven cars. The companies also said that their robotaxis can collect and analyze a lot of data about the surrounding environment, in order to make better, safer, and faster driving decisions.