I’m in a TV showroom looking at screens when my eye and ear are struck by an image of a reporter covering in English the EU meeting on tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The English is subtitled in Dutch and beautifully synchronously read by a robot voice, so also in Dutch.

Clever technique, but life-threatening… I read: “De-escalation is now essential to keep control.”

The robot makes this: “The escalation is now essential to keep control.”

