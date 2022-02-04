I’m in a TV showroom looking at screens when my eye and ear are struck by an image of a reporter covering in English the EU meeting on tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The English is subtitled in Dutch and beautifully synchronously read by a robot voice, so also in Dutch.
Clever technique, but life-threatening… I read: “De-escalation is now essential to keep control.”
The robot makes this: “The escalation is now essential to keep control.”
A version of this article also appeared in NRC on the morning of February 4, 2022
#Robot
Leave a Reply