We have all been working on autonomous driving for some time now. Tesla is doing well with his autopilot and the European brands are also getting further and further with the technology to be able to drive without a driver. But they are not yet as far as San Francisco.

There are quite a few autonomous cars driving around there. The undersigned was there himself last year and saw a lot of Jaguars of the I-Pace type with all kinds of cameras on them. Without a driver, but with someone in the passenger seat to intervene if necessary,

A year later, robot taxis are already driving around. Not entirely without problems, but still. They drive around. They are now being tested with real passengers in them. And you know what passengers in a robot taxi do when no one is looking, right?

Correct. They have sex. And a lot too.

Quickies in robot taxis is all 2023

The AD has spoken to some people who love quickies in robot taxis. In addition to being efficient in terms of time, because you use the otherwise useless travel time, it is also very handy. During the better romp, the windows sometimes want to fog up and that doesn’t matter if no one has to pay attention to the road.

It is true that there are cameras in the cabs, so you have to be a bit exhibitionist if you decide to go for a quickie in one of the robot taxis. But you have to be without cameras, because the windows are not blinded…

Well, it may not be quite the way it is, but it’s funny of course. If you clean up your mess afterwards and you don’t do the deed in front of a group of unsuspecting children that is.

If you are planning to go to San Francisco, now you know what to do. To the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, a ride in the cable cars and finally a few quickies in the robot taxis.

Enjoy your stay in San Francisco!

This article Robot taxis San Francisco turn out to be the ideal place for a quickie first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

