More than 40 percent of working Dutch people do physically demanding work, figures from TNO and CBS show. The complaints that employees have as a result of this account for almost a third of absenteeism due to illness. That has to change, thinks TNO and sees a role for supporting exoskeletons. They can help to sustain heavy work for longer.











More than thirty percent of employees with physically demanding work regularly make the same movements. A fifth must exert regular force. Workers who, for example, have to move heavy packages all day or who work overhead with construction equipment, increase the risk of back, neck and shoulder complaints and failure, says Michiel de Looze, research leader at TNO. “If you look at the number of occupational diseases and the costs associated with it, it becomes clear how big the problem is.”

Of all work-related days of absence, 28 percent is due to physical complaints. The costs of continued payment of wages: 1.5 billion euros. First, ensure good basic ergonomics to reduce risks and save costs, says De Looze. See whether aids such as a forklift, crane or jack can make the work easier. If that does not help, exoskeletons could be used.

plasterers

Exoskeletons are not yet used on a large scale, but could be of great help, especially in logistics, construction and greenhouse horticulture. De Looze: ,,Many employees in these sectors experience neck, shoulder and back complaints. Exoskeletons that provide arm support relieve the neck and shoulders. Trunk-supporting skeletons can help prevent back problems.”

TNO is currently part of the European Exskallerate project, which is investigating the application of exoskeletons in construction. “We have so far found strong evidence that there is less physical strain from exoskeletons. So they do what they have to do for certain types of work. There is also evidence for less fatigue and physical discomfort.” It is not yet clear whether the exoskeletons do indeed reduce health complaints, says De Looze.

In any case, plasterers benefit greatly from using arm support, because of the repetitive movements and a lot of overhead work. TNO found this out eighteen months ago by testing the effectiveness of arm support under various plasterers in collaboration with plaster company Knauf. Measurements showed that an exoskeleton reduced muscle activity in the arms by 30 to 40 percent.

A practical study is currently being conducted among fifty plasterers. Groups of fifteen plasterers continuously test the arm-supporting suits for six weeks. TNO researcher Saskia Baltrusch supervises the employees and collects the results every week. “A second group is now working and they have also tested the exoskeletons in the heat. They found it difficult then, but in general they are very positive, especially about the ceiling work.”

What exoskeletons are there?

An exoskeleton doesn’t have to be a whole suit. There are also skeletons that only provide arm support. These reduce the risk of neck and shoulder complaints. Torso-supporting exoskeletons help employees lift heavy boxes, for example, and relieve the back. In addition, there are passive and active exoskeletons. The first type works on the basis of a system with springs that makes movements easier. Active exoskeletons have a motor and work much the same as an electric bicycle.

It takes some getting used to for the employees, says Baltrusch. Especially in small spaces such as halls or toilets it remains difficult to do your work with such a suit. “We also notice that some plasterers who have been in the business for 25 years, for example, are fine with it. But nobody has any real problems with it, we notice jealousy among employees who have to do without it.”

Price tag

According to De Looze, the acceptance of exoskeletons on the labor market depends on various factors. “It depends on how well they work, but also on whether it hinders employees in tight spaces. And maybe putting on and taking off can cause problems or employees will suffer from pressure points and wearing the skeletons becomes too hot in the summer.” The company culture could also play a role, says De Looze. Some companies have a macho culture of employees who want to show that they can handle the heavy work.



Quote

Then there’s the price tag. An exoskeleton costs about 4000 to 5000 euros. Employers must also consider training and maintenance costs. Ultimately, employers can recoup the money. Employees with, for example, a weak back are less likely to get sick and someone can come back sooner after dropping out. It also makes professions more attractive and more employees are satisfied. De Looze: “It improves your image.” Productivity could also go up, because someone is less likely to get tired. But that should not become a goal in itself, says De Looze. “You don’t want your people to work harder. The goal is sustainable employability, to prevent people from being physically exhausted by the age of 50.”

An exoskeleton is not only suitable for the older employee. “You also want to protect the younger generation. Then it is about prevention in the long term. We notice that the younger employee is positive about it.”

