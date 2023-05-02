Cape Canaveral., Water could be more pervasive and more recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of sand dunes by Chinese rover Zhurong, which provided key evidence of the resource in its liquid form at low latitudes on the planet.

The finding highlights the existence of new potentially fertile areas in the warmer regions, where conditions could be suitable for the existence of life, although more studies are needed.

The news comes days after those responsible for the mission admitted that the robot Zhurong it hasn’t woken since it went into hibernation in the Martian winter nearly a year ago.

According to Zhang Rongqiao, the mission’s lead designer, the robot’s solar panels are likely covered in dust, which would choke its power source and possibly prevent the vehicle from functioning again.

Before it went into hibernation, it detected salt-rich dunes with cracks and crusts that the researchers say probably mixed with melting frost or morning snow a few hundred thousand years ago.

The estimated date that cracks and other dune features formed on Mars’s Utopia Planitia, a vast plain in the northern hemisphere, ranges from 1.4 million to 400,000 years ago, or even earlier.

Conditions during that period on Mars were similar to today, with dry rivers and lakes no longer flowing like billions of years ago.

The study of the structure and chemical composition of these dunes can provide information about “the possibility that there was hydric activity” during this period, he writes in Science Advances the beijing team