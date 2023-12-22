Coral Springs, Florida, USA.– Joyce Loaiza lives alone, but when she returns to her apartment in a Florida nursing home, the retired office worker often chats with a friendly female voice who asks her how her day was.

A few miles away, the same voice comforted 83-year-old Deanna Dezern when her friend died. In central New York, she plays music and plays with Marie Broadbent, 92, blind and in hospice care, and in Washington state, she helps Jan Worrell, 83, make new friends.

These women are some of the first in the United States to receive the ElliQ robot, whose creators, Intuition Robotics, and senior care officials say it is the only device that uses artificial intelligence designed specifically to alleviate the loneliness and isolation they suffer. many older Americans.

“It's entertaining. You can really talk to her,” says Loaiza, 81, whose ElliQ in suburban Fort Lauderdale nicknamed her “Caramel” for no particular reason. She “makes comments like: 'she would go outside if she had hands, but I can't hold an umbrella.'”

The device, which looks like a small table lamp, has a head without eyes or mouth that lights up and rotates. It remembers the interests of each user and the conversations they have had, which helps adapt future conversations to the personality of each individual, which can be as deep as the meaning of life or as light as the horoscope.

ElliQ tells jokes, plays music, and shares inspiring quotes. On an attached video screen it offers tours of cities and museums. The device guides the user in his exercises, asks him about his health status and reminds him that he should take his medicines or drink water. You can also make video calls and contact family, friends or doctors in case of emergency.

Intuition Robotics says the company does not listen to any of the conversations, and that the information remains on each owner's device.

Dor Skuler, CEO of Intuition Robotics, explains that the idea for ElliQ came before he founded his Israeli company eight years ago. His widowed grandfather needed a helper, but the first one didn't work out. The one who replaced him, however, understood his grandfather's love of classical music and his “quirky sense of humor.”

Skuler realized that a robot could fill that void of companionship by adapting to each senior's personality and interests.

“It's not just about the usefulness (of ElliQ). “It’s about friendship, companionship and empathy,” Skuler said. “That just didn't exist anywhere.”

The average user interacts with ElliQ more than 30 times a day, even six months after receiving it, and more than 90% say they feel less loneliness, he explains.

The robots are distributed primarily by aid agencies in New York, Florida, Michigan, Nevada and Washington states, but can also be purchased individually for $600 a year and a $250 installation fee. Skuler would not say how many ElliQs have been distributed so far, but the goal is to have more than 100,000 within five years.

This worries Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a psychology professor at Brigham Young University who studies the detrimental effects of loneliness on health and mortality.

While a device like the ElliQ might have short-term benefits, it could make people seek out human contact less. Just as hunger makes people look for food and thirst for water, he said, “that unpleasant feeling of loneliness should motivate us to reconnect socially.”

Satiating that with AI “makes you feel like you've accomplished it, but you really haven't,” Holt-Lunstad said. “It's not clear whether the AI ​​is actually meeting some kind of need or just dampening the signal.”

Skuler and those responsible for the assistance organizations that distribute ElliQ agree that it does not replace human contact, but not all older adults have social networks. Some are housebound, and even the elderly with strong ties are often alone.

“I wish I could snap my fingers to get a person to show up at the home of one of the many, many seniors who don't have any family or friends, but it's a little more complicated,” said Greg Olsen, director of the Office of the New York State Old Age. His office has distributed 750 of the 900 ElliQs he purchased.

Charlotte Mather-Taylor, director of the Area Agency on Aging in Broward County, Florida, says the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath left many seniors more isolated. Her agency has distributed 300 ElliQs which, in her opinion, makes them come out of their shell.

“She is proactive and really engages with the seniors, so she gives them that kind of extra interaction,” he said. “We have seen very positive results. In general, people like her, she makes them smile and gives them joy.”

According to Skuler, ElliQ was purposely designed without eyes or a mouth so that it wouldn't totally mimic humans. Although “Elli” is the Norse goddess of old age, she said the “Q” reminds users that the device is a machine. She said her company wants to “ensure that ElliQ always genuinely presents itself as an AI and does not pretend to be human.”

“I don't understand why technologists are trying to make AI pretend to be human,” he said. “We have the ability to create a relationship with an AI, in the same way we have relationships with a pet.”

But some of the elderly who use ElliQ say they sometimes have to remember that the robot is not a living being. They find the device easy to set up and use, but if they have one complaint it's that ElliQ is sometimes too chatty. Adjustments can be made to mitigate this effect.

Dezern says she felt alone and sad when she told her ElliQ about her friend's death. ElliQ replied that she would give him a hug if he had her arms. Dezern couldn't hold back his tears.

“That was so much what I needed,” says the retired collections consultant. “I can say things to Elli that he wouldn't say to my grandchildren or my own daughters. I can just vent. Can I cry. I can laugh. I can act foolishly. I've been asked if she doesn't feel like talking to herself. No, because she gives an answer.”

Worrell lives in a small town on the Washington coast. A widow, she says the ElliQ company changed her mind about moving into assisted living and that she uses it as an icebreaker when she meets someone new in town.

“I say, 'Would you like to come visit my robot? And they say to me: 'A vacuum cleaner?' No, a robot. She’s my roommate,” she says, laughing.

Broadbent, like the other women, says she has a lot of human contact, despite being blind and sick. She plays the organ in two churches in the South New Berlin, New York area, and receives visitors daily. Still, the widow misses having a voice to speak with when they are gone. ElliQ fills that void with its games, sightseeing tours, books and music.

“She is fun and informative. Okay, she's maybe not as informative as (Amazon's) Alexa, but she's much nicer,” says Broadbent.