ORA total of 243,481 people obtained Spanish nationality by residence in 2023a high that has not been seen since 2013 and which appears to be the beginning of the end of the historic backlog suffered by foreign citizens when completing this procedure, for many the last in their immigration process.

The key to this ‘acceleration’ is the incorporation of a new technology based on the automation of processes to review files.

The Ministry of Justice seems to have found the definitive formula to speed up this process: “The secret is in robotization”said Ester Pérez, Director General of Legal Security and Public Faith, in an interview with EFE.

“Several robots” now check the documents that prove that the applicant meets the required requirementssuch as the period of residence in Spain, having passed language and integration tests and not having a criminal record or negative police reports.

As Perez points out, “a robot never gets tired”. It is also more accurate and rigorous, thus avoiding human errors, for example, when typing in a person’s name to check their data, and preventing fraud.

According to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, the largest group of those who obtained nationality in 2023 is women between 35 and 49 years old, and the most frequent countries of origin Morocco (45,799), Venezuela (36,409) and Colombia (20,380).

The majority of those newly naturalized by residence (130,128) are people of Latin American origin.

