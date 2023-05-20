Pablo Berger (Bilbao, 60 years old) likes to complicate his life. And his fourth film is confirmation of both his love for artistic risk and his calm, necessary to face a project of the magnitude of the one he is presenting this Saturday in Cannes in a Special Session: Robot Dreams, his adaptation of the graphic novel by Sara Varon, the story of the friendship between an anthropomorphic dog and a robot that he buys to keep him company in 1980s New York.

A few hours before his red carpet and its premiere, Berger jokes about the possibility of running into a Danish actor who played a supporting role in his feature debut in 2003: Torremolinos 73. That interpreter, Mads Mikkelsen, a world star today, embodies the villain of indiana jones and the dial of fate Also in Cannes. “It’s going to be difficult for us to cross paths,” she smiles. And she begins to delve into why she faced Robot Dreams. “I read the male graphic novel [publicada en 2007] in 2010, and I was fascinated. Until I got to the end, which made me feel something else: it moved me. I went on my way, I did Snow White and Abra Cadabra, and there, in 2017, my producers asked me what was the next one. I hesitated and remembered how powerful the story of Robot Dreams”.

Image from ‘Robot Dreams’

The film takes place in New York in the 1980s —a city that Berger knows perfectly well because he lived there for ten years during that time, along with his wife, Yuko Harami— and stars Dog (in that world there are no humans, only animals anthropomorphic) and Robot, acquired by the former to solve his vital loneliness. “I always thought it was animation. I never thought of working in this genre, but I couldn’t betray the comic”, explains the filmmaker. “I came to the cinema from the comic. I devoured them. Even my first short Mother, was based on a cartoon by Philippe Vuillemin. Obviously, I like Miyazaki’s animated films, I Lost My Body It’s one of my favorite movies, I enjoy Zucchini life. However, the engine was that I came across that book.

Between jokes and truth, Berger says that the eight-year journey until the premiere of Snow White —a silent film, with intertitles and a soundtrack, which transferred the story to bullfighting Spain— than this five-year-old. “For the support of my producers, Arcadia Motion Pictures. He never told them what I’m considering until I have something advanced. Here I gave you the comic and the complete script, which for me is the treasure map. And they got the financing”.

The New York of ‘Robot Dreams’

Berger was very concerned about transferring the ambivalence of Varon’s graphic novel to the cinema. Is it a friendship or love story? Is it for children or for adults? “It is that you do not have to be exclusive, understand that all the readings are correct. The cinema is like a lasagna, the layers will end up being completed by the spectator”. You can remember in these different visions and in the silent film to Snow White. “Yes, although now I wanted to talk about the fragility of human relationships. Being an optimistic guy, I always believe that someone like Perro will find someone in his life.” Robot Dreams It will be released in Spain at the end of this year.

From the left, Yuko Harami, Pablo Berger, the art director José Luis Ágreda and the producer Sandra Tapia, this afternoon on the red carpet in Cannes. cannes film festival

The New York of the eighties has taken more prominence in the film version of Robot Dreams. In the comic the backgrounds are not so accurate. Berger and his two right hands, his wife Yuko Harami, and José Luis Ágreda as art director, have meticulously built this third protagonist. “I was very concerned about being faithful, not making any mistakes or anachronisms. That decision to privilege the city gave me the definitive impulse and thus Yuko and I have made our love letter to that city”. When he returned, his friends from Bilbao like Álex de la Iglesia questioned his return. “I wanted to do my Iberian trilogy. And I was right. Now, as has happened with Bilbao, that New York is nothing like the current one”. The mime is a house brand. “That’s why I make few films, because I believe in taking care of each film, and I have a lot of patience.”

Robot Dreams has a French co-production, which has paved the way for it in France, and this week it has been acquired by Neon for US distribution. “It’s incredible, because they are the ones who took parasites either The triangle of sadness. I never did it for that reason, although it is true that not having dialogues serves as a commercial hook”. And in this process, haven’t you missed the actors? “Well, now I’ve worked with the animators. Making animation is like creating a slow motion live action movie. It allows you to make decisions with more thought.” Of the entire film process, the one that attracts Berger the least is filming “because he takes away from the objectives”. And he confesses: “It is the time that a film has matured at my pace, and, therefore, the closest to what I dreamed of at the beginning of the trip.”

