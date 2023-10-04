Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 04/10/2023 – 16:34

A hamburger restaurant in Curitiba, Paraná, decided to invest in technology to win over customers and attract foreign investors. As? With a “robot cooker”, a machine with artificial intelligence that produces burgers in the kitchen on demand.

It looks like something from a futuristic movie, but it’s not. Rob’s Burger & Chickens, which currently only has one unit in the capital of Paraná, has attracted many customers who want to see a robot prepare their food. The foodtech, which began production in early 2023, has attracted the attention of Brazilian and foreign investors to expand its operations.

The setting also helps. With the return to in-person work and increasingly turbulent social dynamics, the consumption of “fast food” in Brazil increased in the first quarter of this year. According to a survey by Kantar, 13.7 million Brazilians turned to establishments dedicated to quick snacks, exceeding last year’s number of 12.4 million by 10.4%.

To develop the automated burger restaurant, the creators of the business, including the CEO and founding partner of Rob’s, Fábio Cardoso, carried out research to develop a technology capable of standardizing production while optimizing time.

“And the innovation was not restricted to the format, since much of the equipment used, with the exception of the mechanical arm that flips the burger onto the plate, was developed from scratch, with the help of a multidisciplinary team”, explains Cardoso.

According to the company’s CEO, the entire process, from the conception of the idea to the development of the business, took almost two years. Cardoso says that the objective of having flat ironing robots is to connect the customer experience more deeply. The purpose, according to another founding partner of the brand, Eduardo Amaral, is collaborative, in which employees can focus more on customer service.

“We are not talking about replacing humans, but rather using robots to help them with tiring tasks and processes. Rob’s believes that robotization will help make the kitchen environment less unhealthy for people, directing them to a sector for evaluating product quality”, adds Amaral.

Still for the executive, the company goes beyond technological innovation. The proposal, he says, is to increase the quality of inputs, to deliver “perfect sandwiches”, through original and artisanal recipes. As this is the first year of business, the expectation is to close 2023 in the black and multiply revenue in 2024 by up to 10x.

Foreign interest

To format the business and put it into practice, the partners invested around R$2.5 million. The forecast of foodtech is to reach the end of the year with at least R$100,000 in cash. The burger restaurant attracted foreign investors, whose names were not disclosed, focused on expanding the business. So much so that Rob’s even has a valuation established, of approximately R$20 million.

“For now, we only have one unit in Curitiba. We are studying the expansion of Rob’s to the capitals of the Southeast and other cities in the South for 2024”, commented Amaral.

Tendencies

Have you ever heard of foodtech? This segment is characterized by companies in the food sector that apply disruptive ideas to transform the way food is produced in their businesses. Increasingly common in first world markets, the robotic market has expanded throughout the world, becoming a trend in task automation, in addition to, in the medium to long term, saving resources on the part of the company that adopts it. The technology.

By the end of 2023, for example, the global robotics industry is expected to surpass the US$37 billion mark and, if the growth projection of 3.8% per year is maintained, it will reach a value of US$45 billion by the end of 2023. end of 2028. Data are from report published by market intelligence website Statista.

The study shows that the trend towards simplifying machines is another factor that is driving the growth of the robotics market. The countries that invest the most in this type of technology are the United States and China. The first has already surpassed the US$7 billion mark in investments in the area. The Asian country registered around US$6.3 billion investors in the area. Brazil, for now, is not among the ten countries with the biggest investments in robotics.