A game of chess with a robot costs a child’s finger at the Moscow Open in Russia. The video sheds light on what happened and why.

A robot broke a child’s finger in Russia, at the Moscow Open, during a game of chess. The seven-year-old boy had his finger in a cast but suffered no further damage nor was he reportedly shocked by the incident, so much so that he resumed playing the day after the accident. An incident on which the authorities and the automaton manufacturer are now investigating, with the intention of understanding what triggered it.

The incident at the chess game –

During a match at the Moscow Open, as reported by the Guardian following a subpoena from the Tass agency, the robot grabbed the child’s finger and broke it. “The robot broke the child’s finger,” explained the president of the Moscow chess federation, Sergey Lazarev. “This is obviously not good.” Video of the accident of 19 July was published on Telegram and immediately made the rounds of the network: in the clip you can see the child – among the 30 best chess players in Russia in the category under 9 – trapped by the grip of the robot, who continues to be considered “absolutely safe”, after making his move and a woman rushing to free him.

Jesus… A robot broke kid’s finger at Chess Tournament in Moscow @elonmusk @MagnusCarlsen There is no violence in chess, they said. Come and play, they said. https://t.co/W7sgnxAFCi pic.twitter.com/OVBGCv2R9H – 🅰 🅰 (@russian_market) July 21, 2022

The alleged violations –

According to the vice president of the Russian chess federation, Sergey Smagin, “there are certain safety rules and the child apparently violated them. When he made his move, the boy opted for a quick response. This is an extremely rare case, the first that I remember ”. The violation would be that the child would have “made a move and, after that, we have to give time for the robot to respond, but the boy went in a hurry and the robot grabbed him”. This does not change that the suppliers of the robot “They will have to rethink” the procedures which trigger the robot’s reactions and safety regulations. Those present “rushed to help and pull out the finger of the young player, but it was not possible to avoid the fracture”, but Lazarev explains that “the child played the next day, finished the tournament and the volunteers helped to record the moves. “.