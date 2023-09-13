Roborock presents the Q8 MAX and Q8 MAX+, the latest mid-range robot vacuum cleaner models that made their preview debut at IFA 2023. These devices aim to bring efficiency and convenience to the daily cleaning of every home. But the news doesn’t end there: Roborock has also created the Dyad Pro Combo, the first multifunctional wet/dry vacuum cleaner, designed to satisfy the most complete cleaning needs. The three new products will enter the Italian market with very affordable launch prices. The Q8 MAX, with an original price of 499 euros, will be available at launch for just 389 euros, while the Q8 MAX+, initially sold for 699 euros, will be offered for 479 euros. The Dyad Pro Combo, initially listed at 549 euros, will make its debut at 499 euros. These discounts represent savings of up to 220 euros and offer an unmissable opportunity for those looking for high-quality cleaning performance at reasonable prices.

Roborock’s Q8 MAX series represents the latest frontier in effortless household cleaning. These models feature Roborock’s powerful DuoRoller system, which reduces the chance of hair becoming tangled in the brush system while improving carpet cleaning efficiency by up to 20%. With an exceptional suction power of over 5,500 Pa, these robots can remove dirt from any type of floor with extreme ease. Additionally, both the Q8 MAX and Q8 MAX+ offer a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop function, with front vacuuming and rear mopping to keep floors sparkling. Thanks to the integrated 350 ml water tank and the intelligent control of the water supply via a dedicated app, it is possible to customize the humidity level based on the dirt present, ensuring highly effective cleaning.

Both models are equipped with advanced navigation technology and obstacle avoidance systems, making cleaning more efficient. Furthermore, through the dedicated application, it is possible to plan faster cleaning routes, define the areas to avoid and customize the cleaning methods for each room, further improving the efficiency of operations and saving precious time. The Q8 MAX+ offers even more, thanks to its automatic dust collection station. This base allows you to empty the dust container effortlessly, ensuring continuous cleaning without interruptions. The Dyad Pro Combo represents Roborock’s first cordless wet/dry multi-function vacuum cleaner, designed to tackle a wide range of cleaning needs.