The presence of robots in our homes in the domestic cleaning sector is becoming increasingly significant. Roborock is confirming itself as an industry leader thanks to the continuous updates and enhancements of its products. Founder and President Jing Chang recently said that Roborock puts consumers’ needs first and the company’s innovation philosophy develops solutions that make end-user satisfaction and time central. The S8 Series presented at CES in Las Vegas showed significant improvements in suction capacity but above all in the management of blockages due to the presence of hair and in the self-cleaning management of the dust container and the cloth. The innovative DuoRoller Brush design with two brushes rotating in opposite directions increases the hair removal capacity by 30% which combined with the powerful 6000Pa suction doubles the cleaning capacity of the Roborock S8 by removing dirt, dust and household debris with ease.

Definitive innovations are also present in the floor washing system thanks to the VibraRise 2.0 system, with a vibration frequency of 3000 times per minute the cloth moves at high speed to easily remove even the most stubborn stains. The surface and obstacle detection system has also undergone considerable progress thanks to the Reactive 3D Avoidance technology, capable of operating even in the dark. The Lidar sensor quickly maps the house and creates easy routes in the cleaning schedule. In the advanced version S8 Plus Roborock has provided a debris collection station with a capacity of 3 liters which can contain waste for 7 weeks without having to manually intervene and only removing the bag when it is full. To save time and further reduce human intervention time, in the S8 Plus Ultra version, in addition to the dust collection function, there is also a cloth self-washing function and an automatic water tank refill station.

The Roborock S8 vacuum cleaner compatible with the Alexa system is available with a significant discount on the original price of 699 euros from today until June 4th at this link. But the innovation in the Roborock product range also extends to other products such as the Dyad scrubber dryer series. In the Pro model, the suction function is combined with the washing and advanced self-washing functions, reducing the intervention operations by the user to a minimum. The device, too available on Amazon﻿, offers a maximum suction power of 17000Pa and high coverage dual brushes with improved side edges for effective cleaning of dead corners.