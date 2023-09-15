The presence of robots in our homes in the domestic cleaning sector is becoming increasingly significant. Roborock is confirming itself as an industry leader thanks to the continuous updates and enhancements of its products. Founder and President Jing Chang recently said that Roborock puts consumers’ needs first and the company’s innovation philosophy develops solutions that make the end user’s satisfaction and time central. The S8 Series showed excellent performance in suction capacity but above all in the management of blockages due to the presence of hair and in the management of self-cleaning of the dust container and cloth. The innovative DuoRoller Brush design with two brushes rotating in opposite directions increased hair removal capacity by 30% which combined with the powerful 6000Pa suction more than doubled the cleaning capacity

The S8 boasts 6,000 Pa suction power and floating rubber brushes that eliminate dust deeply. With a 5200mAh battery, it can work for 180 minutes on a single charge. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra presents itself as an excellent option for those looking for a high-end all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner and floor mop. With its formidable cleaning power and a wide variety of functions, this robot presents itself as a cutting-edge solution for floor cleaning in domestic environments. Featuring Roborock's exclusive VibraRise vibrating cleaning system, the S7 Max Ultra is capable of scrubbing floors with 3,000 ultrasonic vibrations per minute, while applying an additional pressure of approximately 600g.

The S7 MAX Ultra cleans itself and cleans itself at the base, always ensuring optimal efficiency. The Dyad Pro is capable of vacuuming and mopping at the same time, with a suction power of 17,000Pa. After cleaning, the Dyad Pro cleans itself and dries the brushes with hot air.