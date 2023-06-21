The Roborock S7 Max Ultra presents itself as an excellent option for those looking for a high-end all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner and mop. With its formidable cleaning power, a wide variety of functions and the launch promotion offering a €250 discount, this robot presents itself as a state-of-the-art solution for cleaning floors in the home. Equipped with Roborock’s unique VibraRise vibrating cleaning system, the S7 Max Ultra is capable of scrubbing floors with 3,000 ultrasonic vibrations per minute while applying approximately 600g of additional pressure. This approach simulates a hand scrubbing action, allowing you to get rid of even the most stubborn stains. The result? Floors as clean and shiny as if they had been washed by hand. The design is captivating in the two different black and white colors. The installation of the dock station and the robot are easy and intuitive.

5500Pa suction power, combined with a floating rubber main brush and automatic mop lift function, make the S7 Max Ultra a force to be reckoned with. The brush adapts perfectly to the floors, maximizing the suction power. When the sensors detect a carpet, the mop automatically lifts itself, avoiding getting it wet, and the suction power increases to ensure that both the floor and the carpet are free from dust and dirt. One of the distinguishing features of the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is the internal cleaning of the base station, thanks to its design with double squeegee strips and the VibraRise system. This system allows thorough cleaning inside the base station, followed by a hot air drying function at 45°C, avoiding the development of bacteria and bad odours.

The LiDAR navigation system ensures that the Roborock S7 Max Ultra cleans meticulously and systematically, avoiding obstacles and ensuring that no area is overlooked. In addition, fast charging and the ability to schedule recharging during low power periods contribute to more efficient use of energy. By connecting the Roborock S7 Max Ultra to Amazon Alexa, users can take advantage of a wide range of settings, including forbidden zones, quick mapping, customized programs, multi-level and 3D mapping, for an optimized cleaning experience but above all adaptable to the most diverse needs of users. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is an extremely powerful and efficient all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner and mop. With its versatility, power and smart features, it’s an investment worth considering for those who want a complete floor cleaning solution. The only point of attention may be the cost. However, with the level of efficiency and innovative features it offers, the investment seems justified. Furthermore, launch promotion offering a discount of €250 makes it even more attractive for a limited time on Amazon.