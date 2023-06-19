The Roborock S7 Max Ultra represents a revolutionary all-in-one cleaning device, embellished with an advanced cleaning system that combines vibrations, a powerful suction and two blades for cleaning floors, guaranteeing an excellent result both in daily cleaning and in the ‘self-maintenance. This device not only provides an extraordinary floor cleaning thanks to its powerful suction and its effective washing system, ideal for eliminating even the most stubborn stains and dust; it is also equipped with a sophisticated self-cleaning system which ensures the internal cleanliness of the base station and the cloth used for washing.

What sets the Roborock S7 Max Ultra apart in the cleaning device landscape is its unique technology, VibraRise. This technology allows the cloth to vibrate at a frequency of 3,000 vibrations per minute, emulating the scrubbing action that occurs when washing the floor by hand. This intense cycle of vibrations results in effective cleaning of surfaces, eliminating stubborn stains, residues and fine dust. The device also mimics the motion and pressure a human would apply when cleaning, ensuring every corner of the floor is spotless. Additionally, the S7 Max Ultra features a smart feature that automatically lifts the wet mop when ultrasonic sensors detect a carpet, thus preventing it from getting soaked.

The effective cleaning system of the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is able to quickly and accurately eliminate various types of dirt, such as grease, coffee stains and shoe prints, returning the floors to their original shine. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra stands out as an exceptional robot vacuum cleaner thanks to its brush, 5,500 Pa suction power, and automatic mop lifting function. This set of features converges into a cleaning experience that leaves floors and carpets spotless. The device is equipped with a floating main brush made entirely of rubber, designed to adhere perfectly to surfaces. This allows the robot to collect dust and debris efficiently, even from uneven surfaces. The brush maintains constant contact on both hard floors and carpets, ensuring optimal suction. Thanks to its high suction power of 5,500 Pa, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra quickly picks up dirt, dust, hair and debris of various sizes, leaving floors clean and refreshed. When the device detects a carpet, the automatic mop lift function is activated thanks to the ultrasonic sensors, switching to a more intense suction for a thorough cleaning of the carpet.

While many floor sweepers have the ability to self-clean with wipes, few do the base station. The inside of the latter can accumulate dust and debris which, if not cleaned regularly, can compromise the functionality of the robot and generate bad smells. The S7 Max Ultra solves this problem with its unique VibraRise system and a dual spatula design that integrates seamlessly into the base station. The rubber squeegees effectively scrape off dirt, ensuring automatic and thorough cleaning of the station. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra also boasts an innovative dual squeegee design, which, in combination with the VibraRise system, offers cleaning similar to manual cleaning. The reciprocating movement of the squeegee bars in the Base Station, combined with the high speed automatic cleaning brush, ensures that stains are removed from the mop. After cleaning, the 45°C hot air drying technology prevents the accumulation of bacteria and odors due to humidity.

The S7 Max Ultra features the high-energy RockDock Ultra base station, which integrates a number of automatic functions including mop washing and drying, dust collection, base station cleaning, water refilling and battery charging. In addition, the device employs advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance technology. Its LiDAR-based navigation system offers accurate route planning, while Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance technology ensures that the robot recognizes and avoids obstacles. Another benefit is off-peak charging technology, which saves money and is more environmentally friendly. Through the Roborock app, users have full control over the robot and can customize features including no-go zones, quick mapping, custom cleaning schedules, multi-level mapping, and 3D mapping. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra, available on Amazon at a promotional price of 949 euros from 15 to 21 June, it’s a smart investment for anyone looking for an advanced floor cleaning solution. After this period, the price will return to the original value of 1199 euros.