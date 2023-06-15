Roborock’s new floor cleaning robot, S7 Max Ultra, arrived in Italy on June 15th. It is the latest addition to Roborock’s S7 series, after the flagship products S7, S7 MaxV Ultra, S7+ and S7+. The new product maintains the cleaning performance of the S7 with the addition of the RockDock Ultra base and improvements in suction, mopping, obstacle avoidance and app integration. Automation work makes it necessary to take care of maintenance only a few times a year as the S7 Max Ultra is equipped with a new base station, RockDock Ultra, which offers an all-in-one maintenance-free experience. In addition to cleaning the mop, this smart base station automatically collects dust, automatically fills the robot’s water tank, automatically dries the mop, and can automatically clean the base station and automatically recharge the robot waiting for the next cleaning. This means there’s no need to manually clean the dust container, and the dust bag can store dirt and debris for up to seven weeks; there is no need to manually clean the mop and base station, and it can also dry the mop and base station, thus avoiding dealing with unpleasant odors. Notably, a new fresh water tank has been added to the main unit, while the RockDock Ultra can automatically fill the main unit’s tank with water and clean up to 300 square meters.

The RockDock Ultra takes care of the clutter itself without any manual intervention, significantly reducing extra maintenance work and completely freeing your hands. The S7 Max Ultra has an increased suction power of 5,500 Pa, 400 Pa more than the 5,100 Pa of last year’s flagship, the S7 MaxV Ultra. The high suction power is combined with a floating rubber main brush for uneven floors, which grips the floor firmly and removes deep dust even on carpets, and the rubber main brush is even more resistant to tangles. It also features the VibraRise cleaning system, which scrubs the floor 3,000 times a minute applying approximately 600g of downward pressure to remove dirt, spills and stubborn stains more effectively than a traditional robot mop. In addition, the S7 Max Ultra lifts the wet mop as it passes over the carpet, preventing it from getting wet and allowing the S7 Max Ultra to handle both the vacuum cleaner and the mop in one operation. Lifting the mop also helps solve the problem of secondary contamination from dirty mops, leaving the floor cleaner.

Thanks to the intelligent Reactive Tech obstacle avoidance technology, the S7 Max Ultra can detect obstacles in its path and navigate around them in real time. With the help of the LiDAR-based navigation system, you can entrust the cleaning of floors to the S7 Max Ultra with peace of mind, as its route planning is more refined and comprehensive. The S7 Max Ultra charges 30% faster than previous models and supports off-peak charging, so you can choose to charge during off-peak hours through settings, saving you money and going green. The app update allows you to control the S7 Max Ultra from anywhere. For example, before work, you can initiate customized cleaning settings via the app. Not only can you choose to mop, vacuum, or both, but you can also select which rooms the unit will clean. When you get home, you can enjoy clean and tidy floors. The S7 Max Ultra supports smart functions such as using no-go zones, quick mapping, customized cleaning schedules, multi-level mapping, 3D mapping, and also offers smart suggestions when cleaning, including deep cleaning of carpets, cleaning along the direction of the floor and prohibited areas. The S7 Max Ultra Sweeper will be available online at Amazon. During the sale period (June 15 to 21), the price is discounted to 949 euros.