Roborock has launched a brand new S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum cleaner, which keeps the base station clean all the time by adopting an innovative double scraper design and powerful sewage suction. The 5500Pa strong suction combined with the floating rubber main brush adapts to uneven floors and can easily absorb dust and hair on floors and carpets, effectively preventing inconvenient tangles. With Roborock’s unique VibraRise vibratory mop system, the floor is scrubbed at a frequency of 3000 times per minute to completely remove stubborn stains. When the robot drags the dirty mop back to the Base Station to clean, it automatically lifts the mop to avoid a second contamination in the cleaned area. The S7 Max Ultra universal base station supports functions such as automatic mop washing, automatic mop drying, automatic dust collection, automatic cleaning of the base station, automatic water replenishment and automatic recharge. This effectively solves problems such as the difficulty of cleaning the mop, the proliferation of bacteria and the emission of odors from a damp mop, and the need to frequently clean the dust container, drastically resulting in a significant reduction in maintenance work.

With the help of a LiDAR-based navigation system, you can confidently entrust the floor cleaning task to the S7 Max Ultra, as it can create detailed maps to plan the best cleaning route. S7 Max Ultra has advanced responsive obstacle avoidance technology, which can accurately identify and avoid obstacles. It is noteworthy that the S7 Max Ultra supports charging during low-power hours, and users can choose to have the machine charged during low-demand hours, which reduces costs and is more environmentally friendly. S7 Max Ultra can also be connected to Amazon Alexa, allowing users to easily control the robot and create customized cleaning plans or set up restricted areas or use 3D mapping. Roborock S7 Max Ultra is available in black and white colors. During the launch period which ends on June 21, it is possible to buy the robot vacuum cleaner and floor cleaner on Amazon at a reduced price of 949 euros.