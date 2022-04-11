The Roborock line of robot vacuums and scrubbers enjoys a solid reputation and much of the credit goes to the S7 model. Roborock S7 is equipped with intelligent navigation and a powerful 20,000 rpm motor which comes to generate a suction of 2,500pa and easily recognizes different surfaces such as carpets. In scrubber mode, the surfaces are treated and scrubbed 3000 times per minute to remove stubborn dust and stains, however as soon as the robot recognizes a carpet the scrubber module lifts up and stops the flow of water automatically.

A 5,200mAh battery guarantees good autonomy without affecting the efficiency in cleaning the house which, thanks to the advanced technology of the Roborock 7, is easily mapped. The linked Roborock application allows you to set cleaning schedules, prohibited areas, and intensity of suction and cleaning specific to the different rooms. The Chinese company offers special discounts during this period and you can find the Roborock7 on offer on eBay at the price of 469 euros instead of 519 euros. The dust collection tray is 470ml but the maintenance frequency of the S7 can be reduced by purchasing the waste disposal station connected to the robot. The station the robot connects to automatically it can hold up to 30 days of waste for an average family.