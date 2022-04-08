Roborock has launched Q7 Max, an innovative robot vacuum cleaner and floor cleaner equipped with a new three-dimensional mapping system able to recognize walls and large furniture. The supporting LiDAR technology allows you to view different dimensional plans and a greater ability to recognize the layout of the house. The linked application allows you to customize cleaning routes and schedules based on the mapping information. Roborock Q7 Max is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple Siri for voice control. According to the manufacturer’s information, the suction capacity of the Q7 Max is 4000pa, which is quite a significant number compared to its competitors in the sector.

The new Roborock is able to recognize surfaces and adapt its characteristics to them thanks also to a floating rubber roller that is able to eliminate dirt from carpets and cracks. Roborock has also made the Q7Max + version availablethe Q7 Max model will be available for launch below 400 euros while for the Q7 Max + the price settles under 700 until April 10 on the Amazon site. In the Q7 Max + version, the robot vacuum cleaner is accompanied by an automatic dust disposal station which makes machine maintenance easier and guarantees less exposure to allergens thanks to the 2.5-liter bag which has an autonomy of 60 days. In scrubbing mode, with more than 30 different washing modes based on the water flow, up to 300 square meters can be covered. Roborock Q7 Max, the refilling station and the disposal station in the Max + model are available in the two colors black and white.