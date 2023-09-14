Robot vacuum cleaner brand Roborock has launched a brand new series of robotic vacuum cleaners: the Roborock Q8 MAX+ equipped with a dust collection station and the Q8 MAX without this functionality. Compared to the previous generation Q7 MAX+, the suction power has been increased from 4,200Pa to 5,500Pa, and an upgrade has been made from a single roller brush to a double roller brush, ensuring greater effectiveness in removing dirt and small dust particles. This means more effective removal of dust and debris, while also reducing hair tangles. Cleaning capacity is increased by 20% for dirt, such as hair on carpets. The Q8 MAX+ is a mid-range model with a suction power of 5,500Pa, and features a high-precision laser sensor for powerful cleaning. The Q8 MAX+ is able to clean with great precision even in the cracks between floors, following the direction of the floor joints. Thanks to the 30 different mopping performance settings, which can be adjusted via the smartphone application, meticulous cleaning can be carried out depending on the level of dirt on the floor. Additionally, the Q8 MAX+ features an automatic dust collection system, eliminating the need to manually empty the dust container. The Q8 MAX is a model without an automatic dust collection station and works similarly to the Q8 MAX+.

The Roborock Q8 MAX+ and Q8 MAX robot vacuum cleaners are equipped with 5500Pa suction power, capable of easily picking up dirt and animal hair from different types of floors, leaving the environment clean and flawless. When cleaning carpets, the Q8 MAX series automatically increases suction power to more effectively remove deep dirt within the carpet. The Q8 MAX series makes use of the DuoRoller system, similar to the S8 Pro Ultra. During cleaning, the double rubber roller brush technology collects dust, hair and other impurities at the suction point thanks to a reverse rotation and sucks them into the dust container with a suction power of 5500Pa, further improving the effectiveness and cleaning efficiency. Even deep dust in carpets can be easily removed cleanly. Furthermore, the rubber double roller brush technology further reduces hair tangling, increasing the cleaning effect on hair and other impurities on carpets by 20%.

The Roborock Q8 MAX+ and Q8 MAX robot vacuum cleaners are capable of vacuuming and mopping the floor at the same time, vacuuming first and mopping after for cleaner floors. During the washing phase, you can use the app to intelligently control the amount of water delivered, with a total of 30 water flow levels to choose from. You can adjust the amount of water according to the degree of dirt on the floor, thus ensuring effective cleaning without leaving water marks when too much water is dispensed. The Roborock Q8 MAX+ and Q8 MAX robot vacuums are driven by PreciSense LiDAR technology, which scans 360° as it cleans a room, allowing for quick mapping and efficient path cleaning. They also feature responsive obstacle avoidance technology, which detects obstacles using structured light, avoiding furniture and obstacles when sensors detect them, so you can avoid falling down stairs or getting caught on furniture.

The Roborock Q8 MAX+ is equipped with an automatic dust collection station capable of collecting waste from the last 7 weeks, greatly simplifying the operation of manually emptying the dust container. The new updated E12 dust collection bag offers antibacterial action and high sealing that effectively prevents the dispersion of dust and allergens, making this vacuum cleaner ideal for families with pets. Both the Roborock Q8 MAX+ and Q8 MAX can be controlled via an app. You can save time by selecting quick routes via the app, which increase cleaning speed by up to 30%. It is also possible to create forbidden zones, set cleaning modes and specific sequences for each room. Additionally, you can register areas such as the kitchen and dining room with the “Clean after meal” option, so that the robot cleans the floor after you dine. Both models, Roborock Q8 MAX+ and Q8 MAX, are equipped with a 5200mAh high-capacity battery, with a battery life of up to 4 hours, superior to the previous model Q7 MAX+ which lasted 3 hours. They also support Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple HomeKit for voice control, which makes interaction quick and easy. The Roborock Q8 MAX+ and Q8 MAX are available on the Italian market starting from September 14th and They are now on sale on Amazon. The Roborock Q8 MAX is priced at €499 with a launch price of €389, while the Roborock Q8 MAX+ with dust collection station is priced at €699 with a launch price of €479.