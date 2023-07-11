The RoboCup has been a space dedicated to the development of soccer-playing robots that can beat the world champion team since 1997. However, the international tournament also promotes interest, practice, and knowledge of science and artificial intelligence ( AI).

“It takes place every year in a different country. In this one it took place in the French city of Bordeaux, the past was in Thailand (Bangkok), before it was in Australia (Sidney) and in Canada (Montreal). It’s not just the RoboCup: there are also national, continental, regional competitions. In this edition, as in almost all of them, we have received 2,500 participants from 50 nations,” said Oliver Ly, one of the tournament organizers and a professor at the University of Bordeaux, in a video released by the Afp agency.

For Pierre Blazevic, a professor at the University of Versailles, competition goes beyond technology-oriented sports developments. “The objective is to have robots that go to explore before a human intervention, to find out if there are signs of life, or stop gas pipes, cut off the electricity, to allow the effective intervention of fire brigades or rescuers to go look for survivors. ”, he detailed in the video.

He added that “there are already robot firefighters, made by French society, capable of manipulating hoses during disasters, in catastrophes. I even believe that in the Notre Dame catastrophe there were tests that were done directly with them”.

Both Blazevic and Ly are already two veterans of both robotics and competition. The former won the cup in 1999 in the standard Aïbo league; while the Bordeaux Rhoban team, led by Olivier, won the Humanoid Kid-Size league, four years in a row in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The competition leagues in which the robocupers reflect the fields of scientific research in robotics and artificial intelligence: industry, personal assistance or autonomy and motor skills of a robot. Likewise, the meeting has as one of its objectives to familiarize the general public with the developments considered the sectors of the future, be it at home, in the city or even in institutions, hence its playful nature.

The competition, which concluded yesterday, brought together visitors and researchers in robotics and artificial intelligence with a common ambition: to highlight innovations, as well as technical and scientific progress. “We can see that every year there is progress, not only in the RoboCup, but also in robotics in general. Technology really progresses exponentially, so we don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Ly concluded.